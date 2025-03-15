Bail Petition for Samsong Tamang Withdrawn on First Hearing: Legal Experts Express Concerns

The bail petition for Samsong Tamang was unexpectedly withdrawn on the very day of its hearing, raising concerns within legal circles and prompting questions about procedural transparency. The Chief Judicial Magistrate in Gangtok disposed of the plea as withdrawn, sparking widespread discussion across the state.

The bail application, filed on March 12, 2025, under case number 5/2025, was heard by the Judicial Magistrate 1st Class, Gangtok. According to the official website of the District and Sessions Court, Gangtok, the petitioner was represented by Advocate Ranjit Prasad, with the State of Sikkim listed as the respondent.

Court records indicate that the case was marked as disposed of on the first hearing itself; however, the official court order has yet to be uploaded on the District and Sessions Court’s portal. This delay has fueled concerns regarding procedural transparency and accountability within the judiciary.

Background of the Case

The case originated from an FIR filed against Samsong Tamang on February 3, 2025, in response to a controversial Facebook post published on January 1, 2025, from a page named “Patrukar.” The post allegedly contained derogatory remarks targeting the Khas community, disrespecting their cultural and religious practices. The post provoked public outrage, leading to demands for strict legal action. As a result, a case was registered under Sections 299, 196(1), 352, and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Legal Concerns and Controversy

The abrupt withdrawal of the bail petition has led to significant debate among legal experts, many of whom are questioning the due process followed in the matter. Some legal professionals have criticized what they perceive as an unethical use of legal procedures. One advocate commented, “The misuse of legal credentials in sensitive cases undermines the integrity of the legal profession and raises serious ethical concerns.”

Attempts to reach Advocate Ranjit Prasad for a statement were unsuccessful, as his phone remained unreachable. However, according to sources, Prasad reportedly denied representing Samsong Tamang in the bail matter. It is alleged that another individual misused his credentials, including his ID and password, to file the bail petition without his knowledge or consent.

Public Reactions and Next Steps

While legal professionals continue to scrutinize the procedural aspects of the case, calls for accountability and ethical conduct within the legal community have intensified. Meanwhile, some voices have urged reconciliation and a broader discussion on responsible online discourse. However, the Khas community, which had strongly opposed the inflammatory remarks, has yet to issue an official statement regarding the abrupt withdrawal of the case.

Report by Lalit Dahal