ASGEA Gets Fresh Leadership After 17 Years, Somnath Adhikari Takes Charge

Gangtok, March 19 : Marking a significant moment for government employees in Sikkim, the newly elected executive body of the All Sikkim Government Employees Association (ASGEA), Group “C” & “D”, officially took charge at its headquarters in Hospital Dara on Thursday.

The long-awaited election, conducted after nearly seventeen years, drew strong interest from employees across departments. The process saw active participation and a spirited contest among multiple panels vying for key positions, making it one of the most closely watched internal elections in recent times.

Leading the winning panel, Somnath Adhikari emerged victorious as Chairman. His campaign, which reached employees across the state, focused on improving staff welfare, ensuring stronger representation, and resolving long-standing service-related concerns. His clear agenda and outreach helped him secure broad support.

Soon after the results were declared, the outgoing adhoc committee completed the formal handover, transferring all documents, records, and responsibilities to the new leadership.

The newly formed executive team includes:

Chairman: Somnath Adhikari

Vice President: Suraj K. Limboo

General Secretary: Abishek Kharel

Joint General Secretary: Arun K. Gazmer

Treasurer: Bhim Subba

Assistant Treasurer: Manita Gurung

Coordination Secretary: Narmit Lepcha

Publicity Secretary: Dependra Cintury

Office Secretary: Gyan Bdr Subba

The oath-taking and joining programme was attended by members of the outgoing committee along with representatives from various employee groups.

With the new team in place, there is growing expectation among employees that the association will play a more active role in safeguarding their rights, improving working conditions, and strengthening welfare initiatives.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang also extended his congratulations to Adhikari and his team through an official message, commending their decisive victory and wishing them success in their tenure.

Adhikari is expected to unveil his priorities and action plan in the coming days, setting the tone for what many believe will be a new and energetic phase for the association.

Report By Sheetal Kharka