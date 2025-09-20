ADB Approves USD 179 Million Loan to Strengthen Urban Services in Sikkim

Gangtok, Sep 18 : The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a USD 179 million loan to support a major urban development project across seven towns in Sikkim, India. The funding aims to enhance water supply, sanitation, urban mobility, disaster resilience, and digital infrastructure, according to a report by fasi.eu.

The initiative, called the Sikkim Integrated Urban Development Project, will be implemented in Gangtok, Gyalshing, Mangan, Pakyong, Rangpo, Singtam, and Soreng.

The project will expand water treatment plants and piped water systems to ensure continuous supply in four towns. It also plans to establish new wastewater treatment plants, about 45 kilometers of sewerage networks, and fecal sludge management facilities. In addition, 25 kilometers of roads and pedestrian infrastructure will be upgraded, nine transit complexes will be built with smart parking and commercial zones, and adaptive corridor features such as smart lighting and traffic management will be introduced.

To improve governance, the project will set up GIS data centres, undertake municipal asset mapping, and expand IT systems. Institutional strengthening will focus on planning, mobility operations, revenue generation, and climate resilience, with training and updated frameworks provided for state-level agencies.

The project also emphasizes gender-inclusive development, including women-led community water and sanitation initiatives, skill development opportunities, and internships for youth and women in urban services.

Given Sikkim’s geographical vulnerabilities, disaster preparedness is a priority. Measures include flood-proofing, landslide mitigation, disaster response facilities, and GIS-based master planning for risk management.

Mio Oka, ADB Country Director for India, stated that by combining investments in water supply, sanitation, and urban mobility, the project will deliver reliable services, reduce non-revenue water, and create more resilient and livable cities for communities across Sikkim.