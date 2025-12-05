A Promise Kept: CM Golay Takes Full Responsibility for Child’s Life-Saving Lung Transplant

New Delhi, Dec 4 : In a powerful display of compassionate governance, Sikkim’s Chief Minister, Shri Prem Singh Tamang ‘Golay’, has personally intervened to ensure a young boy battling a severe lung condition receives life-saving treatment.

Nayan Biswakarma, son of Mohan and Lila Biswakarma from the Geyzing-Bermiok constituency, is currently undergoing treatment for Brochiolitis Obliterans, a serious respiratory disease. For the past five years, the Chief Minister has been consistently supporting the child’s medical expenses.

During his recent visit to Delhi, the Chief Minister met with Nayan and his parents. Following the consultation and assessment of the critical nature of the disease, it was determined that the child requires an urgent lung transplant.

Treatment Shifted to Chennai on CM’s Initiative

Acting swiftly, the Chief Minister and the Government of Sikkim have taken the pivotal decision to shift Nayan’s treatment to Chennai, a city known for its advanced transplant facilities. Critically, the Chief Minister announced that he is taking complete and full responsibility for all costs associated with the specialized treatment, including the complex lung transplant surgery.

Overwhelmed with gratitude, Nayan’s parents referred to the Chief Minister as “God.” In a humbling and deeply personal response, CM Golay stated, “I am not God, I am a man, but perhaps God has sent me to serve you. Do not worry, I am here.”

This assurance from the state’s highest office offers a crucial lifeline to the family and underscores the Sikkim government’s commitment to public welfare and healthcare.