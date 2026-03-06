499 Runs, 34 Sixes, 1 Dropped Catch — How India Survived the Storm to Reach the T20 World Cup Final

Semi-Final 2 | Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai | March 5, 2026

India 253/7 (20 ov) beat England 246/7 (20 ov) by 7 runs

Mumbai, March 5 : It was supposed to be a straightforward night. India posted 253 — the highest-ever score in a T20 World Cup knockout match — and the defending champions were cruising. Then Jacob Bethell decided he had other plans.

What followed was 40 overs of absolute chaos at the Wankhede Stadium: 499 runs between the two sides, 34 sixes launched into the Mumbai night sky, and a match that wasn’t decided until the very last over. This wasn’t just a semi-final. This was, by every measure, one of the greatest T20 matches ever played.

And India — somehow, barely, breathlessly — survived.

Samson Sets the Stage on Fire

The story of India’s innings is really the story of one man and one dropped catch.

Sanju Samson walked in with intent from ball one. In the third over, he edged one off Jofra Archer — a regulation chance that flew straight to Harry Brook at slip. Brook shelled it. What followed was carnage.

Samson went on to blitz 89 off just 42 deliveries, a knock so devastating that it earned him the Player of the Match award. He punished pace and spin alike, and alongside Ishan Kishan, put together the highest partnership by India in T20 World Cup knockouts. Kishan himself was electric, continuing his rich vein of form in the tournament with another blistering contribution.

The middle order piled on — Tilak Varma provided acceleration, Shivam Dube muscled a few big ones, and Hardik Pandya finished with the flourish India needed. By the time the innings ended, 253/7 was on the board, and it felt like more than enough.

It wasn’t. Not by a long shot.

Bethell’s Extraordinary 105 — A Century in a Losing Cause

England’s chase started terribly. Phil Salt fell to the very first ball of Hardik Pandya’s spell. Jasprit Bumrah, bowling with laser precision, induced an edge from Harry Brook that Axar Patel gobbled up with a sensational backward-running catch. Jos Buttler, who looked in touch for once, departed for 25. At 3 wickets down inside the powerplay, England were staring down the barrel.

Enter Jacob Bethell.

The 22-year-old left-hander played the innings of his life — 105 off 48 balls, studded with 8 fours and 7 towering sixes. He reached his fifty in just 19 balls, equalling the record for the fastest half-century in T20 World Cup history. He didn’t just keep England in the game; he dragged them back from the dead.

Will Jacks joined the party with a quickfire partnership of 77, and when Sam Curran added another 50-run stand with Bethell, suddenly the impossible looked inevitable. England needed 30 off the last over. The Wankhede fell silent.

Brook himself admitted after the match that dropping Samson was a costly mistake. But in truth, it was his own team’s young star who almost made that error irrelevant.

Bumrah — Once in a Generation

With the equation at 30 off the final over, India turned to their trump cards. And this is where the bowling masterclass at the death made all the difference.

Jasprit Bumrah’s figures don’t tell the full story of his impact. His yorkers in the closing overs were unplayable — the kind of deliveries that remind you why Samson himself said the Player of the Match award should have gone to Bumrah instead. Hardik Pandya was equally clutch, mixing his lengths intelligently. Arshdeep Singh varied his lines throughout the death overs.

And Axar Patel? His catching alone changed the game — two brilliant grabs to remove Brook and Jacks at crucial moments.

In the end, Shivam Dube held his nerve in the final over, conceding runs but never quite letting England get there. Archer smashed a six off the last ball, but by then it was academic. India had won by 7 runs.

By the Numbers

Stat Detail Match Aggregate 499 runs — highest ever between India and England in T20Is India’s 253/7 Highest score in T20 World Cup knockout history Sanju Samson 89 off 42 balls — Player of the Match Jacob Bethell 105 off 48 balls — highest individual score in T20 WC knockouts Bethell’s 50 19 balls — joint fastest in T20 World Cup history Total Sixes 34 in the match Jofra Archer Conceded 61 runs — most by an England bowler in a T20 WC innings Varun Chakravarthy Conceded 64 runs — most by an India bowler in a T20 WC innings

What’s Next: The Final India Has Been Waiting For

India now head to Ahmedabad for the T20 World Cup Final against New Zealand on Sunday, March 8. It will be the first-ever India vs New Zealand final at a T20 World Cup.

The stakes could not be higher. India are chasing three historic firsts simultaneously:

First team to defend the T20 World Cup title

First host nation to win the tournament

First team to win three T20 World Cup trophies

Captain Suryakumar Yadav summed it up best after the match: it’s an unbelievable feeling to play in India and lead this side. The country’s cricket-mad billions will be watching on Sunday, hoping their boys can finish the job.

One more game. One more night. History awaits.

Stay tuned for our full Final preview, team predictions, and expert analysis — coming tomorrow from TVS Sports Desk.