24th Convocation ceremony of SMU held : 1029 graduates and post-graduates awarded degrees

The 24th Convocation of Sikkim Manipal University (SMU) took place on Friday, November 15, 2024, at the SMU campus in Tadong, Gangtok, Sikkim.

A total of 1029 diplomas, graduates and post graduates (578 from Majhitar Campus and 435 from Tadong campus) and Ph.D and other degree holders from various multi-disciplinary graduate, postgraduate, and PhD programmes received their degrees during the ceremony.

Degree holders from all constituent colleges and units of SMU namely Sikkim Manipal Institute of Technology (SMIT, Majhitar Campus); Sikkim Manipal Institute of Medical Sciences (SMIMS), Sikkim Manipal College of Nursing (SMCON), Sikkim Manipal College of Physiotherapy (SMCPT), Sikkim Manipal Faculty of Humanities, Social Sciences and Liberal Arts, Departments of Medical Biotechnology and Hospital Administration (Tadong Campus) were presented degrees in MBBS, MD-MS, B. Tech, M. Tech, Bachelors & Masters in Nursing, Physiotherapy, Medical Biotechnology and Masters in Hospital Administration including BBA, MBA, BCA, MCA, MSc (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics), BA, MA, BCom, MCom and PhD Courses. There were 15 gold and 5 silver medalists amongst the graduates who topped in their respective courses.

Hon’ble Governor of Sikkim, Shri Om Prakash Mathur, who is also the Chancellor of SMU, presided over the function. Shri G. T Dhungel, area MLA and Hon’ble Minister, Health & Family Welfare & Culture Departments, Government of Sikkim was present as the Guest of Honour.

Shri R. Ganesan, Head – Corporate Centre, L&T Construction was present as the Chief Guest on the occasion.

Dr. K. Ramnarayan, Pro Chancellor, SMU, Dr. Ranjan Pai, Chairman, Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG); Shri Vaitheeswaran S, Vice Chairman & MD, Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG); Shri Prabhakar, IAS Kumar, Commissioner cum Secretary, Health & Family Welfare, Government of Sikkim were also present on the occasion.

The ceremony was also graced by Air Vice Marshal (Dr) Dilip Chandra Agarwal (Retd), VSM, Vice Chancellor, SMU; Prof. (Dr.) Karma Sonam Sherpa, Registrar, SMU, Dr. Muralidhar V Pai, Dean, SMIMS, Dr. G L Sharma, Director, SMIT, Dr Keerthilatha M Pai, Controller of Examination, SMU, distinguished invitees, members of the SMU Governing Council, Executive Committee, Finance Committee, Academic Senate, Faculty/ Staff Members, Parents, and Graduating Students.

Dr. K. Ramnarayan, Pro Chancellor, SMU, in his welcome speech, while congratulating the students on their achievements and achieving this important milestone in their lives, shared the 4 Ps of Professionalism with the students: Be Proactive, Be Positive, Be Physically Fit, and Be Punctual. He encouraged graduates to be proactive by taking initiative and seeking growth, to stay positive in the face of challenges, and to maintain physical fitness for resilience. He emphasized punctuality as a sign of respect and reliability. He also reminded students that professionalism is not only about achievements but also about how they accomplish them. Embracing these principles, he said, will lead to a fulfilling career and life.

In his Convocation Address as Chancellor SMU, the Hon’ble Governor, Shri Om Prakash Mathur congratulated the students receiving their degrees today and their proud parents.

The Governor, in his address said: “Since its inception, Sikkim Manipal University has set many milestones, and today, it has earned a distinguished and respected place in the higher education landscape of the country. I am pleased to share that the graduates from this institution are excelling in their chosen fields and making a mark in the competitive world.”

On the evolution of teaching methodology, he said: The method of teaching has now evolved to meet the needs of the 21st century, and the government is focusing on ensuring that education is not limited to textbook knowledge but also equips students with life skills that enable them to live successfully in society. The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has brought about a revolutionary change in our country’s education system. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are witnessing a policy shift not seen since the 1986 education policy. “

He further said: “The lessons learned from the challenging circumstances of the past have taught us that technology, by integrating with the educational experience, can make it more accessible, inclusive, and dynamic. We have witnessed how virtual laboratories are opening new avenues for advanced experiments for students, how important discussions are now possible globally through online education, and how digital mediums are breaking down the barriers of distance. Sikkim Manipal University has widely embraced technology and has successfully implemented hybrid learning methodology, with much emphasis on technological advancement.”

To the graduates, the Governor said: “As graduates, you have reached the pinnacle today, a place filled with numerous opportunities and uncertainties. The skills you have acquired through technology-based education will enable you to offer your services with expertise, as the future is set to be shaped by innovation and digital transformation. However, it is also important to recognize that empathy and positive thinking are equally essential. Be the torchbearers of this change, using technology as a tool for development and inclusivity. Always remember that the path of knowledge is a lifelong journey—one enriched by both tradition and innovation.”

In his inspiring address, the Chief Guest, Shri R. Ganesan, while congratulating the graduates and degree holders said: This phase of your life is Chapter 2 as an adult; it is time to reflect and acknowledge the support and guidance your parents and teachers have given you throughout your formative years. I wish that their guidance and wisdom continue throughout rest of your lives as you move forward in your lives and build a career and chart your own path. Do not untie the umbilical cord that you share with your parents and your teachers. They will continue to be your guiding light throughout your lives. You are all lucky to be amongst those getting a higher education degree, which a large percentage of our youth are still deprived of.”

He reminded the students that they are lucky to be born and get the education of their desires at a time when India is fast progressing from a developing country to a developed “Viksit Bharat”. Their role, therefore, is extremely crucial in nation building. He asked the medical graduates to focus on strengthening the health care sector of the country, making it affordable and accessible to every citizen.

Earlier, Air Vice Marshal (Dr) Dilip Chandra Agarwal (Retd), VSM, Vice-Chancellor, SMU, while presenting highlights of the University, reminisced the various milestones reached by SMU since its inception.

Highlighting the success of the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model between the Government of Sikkim and the Manipal Pai Foundation, the Vice Chancellor noted that SMU has become a leader in delivering high-quality healthcare and education. Since its establishment, SMU has proudly contributed to Sikkim’s education and healthcare sectors, making significant advancements in research, entrepreneurship, innovation, and healthcare.

He further shared that SMU has achieved over 90% training and placement rates for interested students over the past six years. In line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, SMU has also introduced flexible, multidisciplinary, and hybrid courses and programs to add further value to students’ education.

Speaking on some of the key initiatives taken up by SMU, the Vice Chancellor said that SMU has contributed significant support to students and patients of Sikkim over the years. “Over the years, SMU has become a vital pillar in both education and healthcare in Sikkim as well as the North East region. We operate two campuses: the Tadong campus offers 34 academic programs and PhD options across five disciplines, while the Majhitar campus provides 30 programs and PhD opportunities in four disciplines. It is due to the dedication of our faculty and staff, our favorable teaching environment, up-to-date curriculum, and vibrant campuses that SMU has achieved positive rankings at both the national and international levels.”

“We have contributed significantly to the workforce pool of the state and I’m proud to say that SMU, with a total workforce of over 1100 plus has an impressive gender balance—51% of our team are women, and 49% are men.”

“Our commitment to research is reflected in a robust ecosystem that includes 319 publications in international journals, 195 articles in conference proceedings, 76 book chapters, and 9 patents. Additionally, our student enrollment has risen from 4,172 in 2022 to 4,813 in 2024, marking significant growth.

“We have recently launched several Centers of Excellence, each focusing on crucial areas of innovation and technology: a Center of Excellence (CoE) for E-Mobility and EV, in collaboration with L&T EduTech; a CoE for Blockchain Technology with IDS; and a CoE for 5G Technology supported by the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India. We have also established a Central Research Facility with iHub-IIT Roorkee in Cyber-Physical Systems.”

“In the healthcare sector, our efforts are centered around supporting Swasth Sikkim initiatives of the Sikkim government. SMU has pioneered initiatives like Sikkim’s first Composite Geriatric Care Clinic, an evening polyclinic, and workshops on organ donation. We’re the first in Sikkim to install a Picture Archiving & Communication System (PACS) and have adopted 15 rural villages under the Unnat Bharat Abhiyaan scheme. Our Sikkim Manipal Swasthya Suraksha initiative has already enrolled 22,131 lives, providing crucial healthcare coverage.”

“In the education sector, we strive to ensure quality and accessibility. Our Mentor-Mentee Scheme, Sarthi, supports students through personalized guidance. Sikkim is the only state, and SMIMS the only medical college in the country, to offer 50 free MBBS seats for Sikkimese students. We also offer the Dr. Ramdas Pai Scholarships for students who have lost their sole earning parent and have reserved 20% of seats for nominees of the Government of Sikkim, with a 75% fee concession. We have introduced additional scholarships for PhD students, wards of defense and paramilitary personnel, and merit-based support for deserving students.

“SMU is also committed to environmental responsibility, with green initiatives across both campuses to reduce our carbon footprint through e-governance. Together, these efforts reaffirm SMU’s commitment to excellence in education, healthcare, and community development. We look forward to furthering these goals for the betterment of Sikkim and beyond,” the Vice Chancellor said.

The programme ended with the Vote of Thanks by Dr. K. S. Sherpa, Registrar, SMU.