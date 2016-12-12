Update all govt websites regularly : CM

12 Dec Gangtok (IPR) : Development, Development and Development has been the main goal and agenda of our government and after coming to power in the year 1994 we have delivered what we promised, giving democratic environment, peace, security and social justice to the people of Sikkim has been the main highlights of our government in the last 22 years, the Chief Minister Sh. Pawan Chamling stated while speaking on the occasion of 22nd anniversary of Government formation of Sikkim Democratic Front Government.

The 22nd Anniversary of the Government Formation of the prodigious Sikkim Democratic Front Government was celebrated in a grand function held at Manan Bhawan here in the state capital today.

The commemoration function was graced by the Chief Minister, Sh Pawan Chamling as the Chief Guest

The Chief Minister, Sh. Chamling while addressing the mammoth gathering thanked all the citizens, government officials and political functionaries for their contributions and ceaseless support towards making the long journey of 22 years a triumph filled one.

He stated that no matter how prodigious and promising a policy of a State Government is it will yield no result if it is not implemented properly at every level and offered his gratitude towards the Sikkimese people for making every vision, every policy of the State Government a grand success and solicited all to responsibly carry forward the positive efforts towards peace, progress and development.

Sh. Chamling also mentioned that the peace and serene environment that prevails in the Sikkim of today in comparison to the Sikkim of 22 years ago is a corollary of good governance combined with pro-people, pro-poor and pro- environmental policies taken upon by the present State Government.

He called upon all to uphold and carry forward the values of peace, tranquility and communal concord that reverberate in the State and not get swayed by petty issues.

While reflecting on the policies of the State Government , the Chief Minister highlighted that Sikkim is the only State in the country where the minimum needs have been fulfilled and qualitative education for all is the paramount aim of the State Government.

He reiterated that the infusion of the modern with the traditional in every aspect has been the way forward for the State Government and further mentioned that all Sikkimese should be producers and not consumers to expedite the path of progress that Sikkim is pacing on.

He also informed that in 1994 the State GDP was mere 429 and today after 22 years of his governance it has bloated to mammoth 14,500 , similarly the Per Capita income of Sikkimese people in the year 1994 was Rs 9,000 and today it has risen to enormous level of Rs 2,25,000 and Sikkim stand tall as state with 3rd highest per capita income in the country.

Sh. Chamling also asserted that an eco-friendly state status would soon be realized for Sikkim and illuminated his vision of making Sikkim an oasis of healthy living, natural healing and well being.

He also urged the government officials not to confine themselves to just routine work but work with vision, innovation and imagination.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the Government is committed to the service of the people and will work towards consolidating on the achievements achieved so far and also gave the following directions.

1) Austerity measures should be adopted by all officials in every possible way.

2) Effective administrative mechanism must be adopted by the administrators for effective and vibrant administration.

3) The loopholes in implementation of policies of the Government and delivery of services must improve largely.

4) As our nation is moving towards a cashless economy under the vision of the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Rural Management Development Department should give directions to all the BACs for holding Gram Sabhas for generating awareness among the rural people on the cashless system. Urban Development & Housing Department to take similar action for the urban populace.

5) All Government Departments have to maintain and keep their respective websites up to date.

On the occasion the Chief Minister also launched a new website www dot pawan Chamling dot in

Earlier the function began with the welcome address by the Chief Secretary Sh. A. K Shrivastava, who also gave a brief report on the achievements of the State Government during the last 22 years.

He stated that today is a day to re-connect & re-capitulate on the various achievements of the State Government under the leadership of the Chief Minister Sh. Pawan Chamling . While reflecting on the progressive and fulfilling journey that Sikkim has traversed.

Sh. Shrivastava also briefed the gathering on the progress achieved by the State in every sector like the healthcare , quality education, organic status , decentralization of powers , rural connectivity , urban management , empowerment of women , progressive environmental policies amongst others .

He listed out the various awards and acknowledgements that have been bestowed upon Sikkim for excellence and transcendence in various fields and affirmed that it is due to the vision and policies of Sh. Pawan Chamling .

The function also had a large assemblage comprising of Cabinet Ministers, Parliamentary Secretaries Chair Persons, Advisors, Mayor of the Gangtok Municipal Corporation, government officials among others.

Ms. Namrata Thapa, Special Secretary, Information & Public Relations Department brought down the curtains on the programme with her vote of thanks.