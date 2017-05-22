Union Home Minister concludes 3 days Sikkim visit

21 May, Pelling Sikkim (PIB) : Union Home Minister Shri Rajnath Singh today laid the foundation stone of Headquarters of Sashastra Seema Bal’s (SSB) 36th Batallion Gayzing in Western District of Sikkim. Addressing the officers and Jawans in Sainik Sammelen, Shri Rajnath Singh, expressed the hope that the construction of Gayzing Battalion HQs at an estimated cost of Rs.77.88 crore, comprising of Office complex, 213 residential quarters, barrack for Jawans and a hospital on a land measuring 62.466 acres, will be completed by NBCC within stipulated time of 18 months. He said that providing basic amenities to employees of Central Armed Police Forces is one of the top most priority of MHA.

The Home Minister also made an aerial survey of three SSB posts, – Uttarey, Kumukh and Bajrajadhara located at extreme heights and praised the work of SSB in extreme situations of country’s most adverse areas with full dedication. Later Shri Rajnath Singh participated in the Civic Action Programmes of SSB at village Pelling.

Shri Rajnath Singh congratulated DG, SSB, Smt. Archana Ramasundaram, upon her personal initiative, for giving an opportunity to 145 girls from remote and far flung areas, including 20 girls from Sikkim, for educational excursion to Delhi, Agra, Jaipur, Shimla etc.

Yesterday, the Union Home Minister chaired the review meeting of Chief Ministers of States bordering China, in Gangtok. The review meeting concerning infrastructure and other issues in Indo-China Border states was held for the first time. Issues concerning border infrastructure including border roads, Border Out Posts, critical infrastructure and coordination between the concerned States and ITBP were some of the main issues deliberated upon in the meeting.

During his three-day visit, the Home Minister visited Nathula Pass and addressed a Sainik Sabha at the ITBP Border Out Post (BOP) Sherathang near Nathu La. Shri Rajnath Singh also laid the foundation stone of various ITBP projects in Gangtok. Earlier on Friday, the Union Home Minister met the Sikkim Governor Shri Shriniwas Patil and held talks with the Chief Minister Shri Pawan Kumar Chamling.

Union Home Minister returned after concluding his three-day visit to Sikkim.