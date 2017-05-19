Union Home Minister arrived Sikkim , visits Namchi first

19 May, Namchi (IPR): The Union Home Affairs Minister, Government of India Mr. Rajnath Singh visited Sai Mandir and Siddeshwara Dham at Namchi today. The Union Minister was accompanied by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and various other dignitaries.

Upon the arrival of the Union Minister Mr. Rajnath Singh at Namchi Helipad, he was accorded with warm welcome by the Chief Minister Mr Pawan Chamling SLA Speaker Mr. K.N. Rai and Tourism Minister Mr. Ugen Gyasto and various officials.

The Union Minister Mr. Rajnath Singh took a brief tour of Sai mandir. Thereafter, the Union Minister visited Siddeshwara Dham wherein he offered prayers in the Main Shiv Temple.

It maybe mentioned here that the Union Home Affairs Minister is on a three day visit to Sikkim in which he is scheduled to visit North and West Sikkim. During the course of his visit, the Union Minister will chair a meeting of Chief Ministers and home Ministers of States to review the Indo China Border security issue.