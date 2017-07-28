Udyog Bhawan inaugurated by CM

28 Jul,Gangtok (IPR) : Udyog Bhawan (building of Commerce and Industries Department) was inaugurated today by the Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Pawan Chamling at Tadong. The Chief Minister was accompanied by Council of Ministers, MLAs, Advisors, Chairmen & Chairpersons, Councillors, retired officers and government employees.

The ceremony started with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by the Chief Minister and other people on the dias. Congratulating the people on such an important day, he said that this was the result of a government centric government who is focused on development of the state. Stating that Sikkim is one of the few states where people enjoy the basic minimum needs he stressed that the state today has crossed many milestones of development making it the most-sought after destination of the Country. ‘Sikkim has paved its way into history by being the first Organic state and thus we should put optimum stress on it and take the state in the Organic mission forward,’he said.

The Chief Minister stated that though industrialization in the world started in 1760, the state saw the first glimpse of it only from 2005. He said that the sector has not developed in isolation, but it has been a result of the positive environment and opportunities created by the government. He elaborated that the industry sector has been complemented by peace, security, law and order, hygiene and eco-friendly policies.

Shri Chamling said that the State Government has earned a unique name in the entire region and the country for its innovative policy formulation, institution building, infrastructure development and many other projects in the pipeline like the pilgrimage centre in Central Pandam and Namthang, golf course at Pangthang, biggest library which will be known as Gyan Mandir, study centre at Dzongu and Bermoik will further catapult the image of the state as a model for others to follow

Stressing that the government sector had become exhausted, he asked the youth to be self sufficient so that they put their energy in creative and constructive enterprises, making them self employed, responsible and accountable. Stating the contribution of the state government in progress and development the Chief Minister highlighted that till now more than Rs. 50,000 crores investment has been done in different sectors of the state.

Earlier the Principal Secretary, Commerce & Industries Department, Shri Arvind Kumar gave the welcome address where he said that though Sikkim was a late entrant into the Indian mainstream, it took an early lead under the guidance of the Chief Minister, Shri Pawan Chamling. New Acts, Rules, Regulations and policy initiatives of the state government started indicating a paradigm shift in the development course and the state took a giant leap on the futuristic development initiative for a cleaner, greener, healthier, brighter outlook for the present and future generations of the state. He also summarized that the growth saga of the state in Commerce and Industries sub-sector in the last two decades could be aptly summarized in the existence of 6 manufacturing units then to the current number of 92 units. ‘The latest available statistics of Sectoral Contribution of GSDP of Sikkim for the year 2015-16 pegs the contribution of manufacturing sector in state GSDP at 36.36%, the highest by any sector in the state’s GSDP. He also threw light on the Chief Ministers Start up Scheme (CMSS) which is made for the upliftment of the unemployed Sikkimese youth and said that the Department has already prepared the draft guidelines and is awaiting the state government approval for the formal launch.

The technical report was presented by the Principal Chief Engineer-cum-Secretary, Building and Housing Department Shri R.B.Thapa who said that the Udyog Bhawan was sanctioned in 2011 at a total cost of Rs.906.98 lakhs and was funded under the Special Plan Assistance with a funding pattern of 90:10. The building is a four storied RCC structure with a total built up area of 26,972 sq ft. and constructed as per the design of the Architectural Wing of the Buildings & Housing Department with scope for future vertical extension.

The Contractor of the building Shri Sonam Topden Bhutia was also felicitated and the programme ended with the vote of thanks by the Director, Commerce & Industries Department Shri S.K. Pradhan.