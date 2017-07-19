Tearful and Mammoth gathering farewell to Ex CM NB Bhandari

19 Jul, Gangtok (IPR) : The last rites of Former Chief Minister of Sikkim Late Shri Nar Bahadur Bhandari was performed at Jalipool crematorium, East Sikkim this afternoon. Late Shri Bhandari was cremated with full State Honour with 21 gun salute in the presence of Chief Minister Shri Pawan Chamling and his cabinet colleagues, Speaker SLA Shri K.N. Rai, Chief Secretary and DGP, Senior officers of the State Government and thousands of well wishers.

The mortal remains of Late Shri Bhandari was kept at Manan Kendra from 8am to 11am this morning for people to pay their last respects. Governor of Sikkim Shri Shriniwas Patil joined hundreds of well wishers to pay tribute to the former Chief Minister.

Thereafter the funeral procession proceeded towards the crematorium at Jalipool. The procession halted at various points such as Deorali, Tadong Convoy Ground, Manipal Hospital Gate, and Mayfair junction, where people had gathered in large numbers to pay their last respects to the erstwhile leader.