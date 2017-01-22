Tamilians voice for preserving Jallikattu in Sikkim

22 Jan, Gangtok : Tamilian people working in Sikkim also have voiced for saving age old tradition and culture Jallikattu.

Working in various institutes and factories in Sikkim the group of Sikkim based Tamilians told VOS about their benevolence towards custom which dates back to more than 3000 years , the culture of Jallikattu has a widespread attachment with every Tamilians living across the globe.

Today, the people with a banner containing slogan also a signature campaign have urged PM Sh Narendra Modi to preserve the sanctity of Jallikattu.

On the other hand they have also raised question on PETA which according to them are trying to abolish it, PETA is American Organisation which is directly indulging in our culture and tradition they have alleged.

What is Jallikattu ?

Jallikaatu could be referred to as bull taming event typically practiced in Tamil Nadu as a part of Pongal celebrations on Mattu Pongal day, third day of the four-day Pongal festival. The term ‘jallikattu’ is derived from the tamil words ‘jalli’ and ‘kattu’. Jalli refers to gold or silver coins. Kattu means ‘tied’.

Therefore, combined together it refers to coins being tied to the bulls’ horns, which is considered the prize for whoever tames the bull. The bull that wins is used to service numerous cows preserving the native breed. It is renowned as an ancient ‘sport’, believed to have been practised some 3000 years ago