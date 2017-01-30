Systematic and Coordinated Effort Required from Educators : CM

29 Jan, Gangtok (IPR) : “Our target for the year 2017 is to bring about radical reforms in the quality of Primary Education in the state to match global standards. For this, a systematic and coordinated effort will be required from all educationists in the State.” stated the Chief Minister Mr Pawan Chamling while addressing the Team Building Retreat organized by the State Human Resource Development Department (HRDD) at the Convention Centre of Saramsa lawns, Ranipool, East Sikkim.

Addressing a huge gathering of officers of the HRDD from Head Office, District and Block Level officers from all four Districts and Heads of all Government Institutes in the State, Mr. Chamling called for active participation of the teaching community and administrators in the strengthening of the education system in the State.

He also commended the contribution of the teaching community in the State towards churning out quality human resource to match the challenges of the 21st century.

The Chief Minister stressed that the aim of our education system should be to create successful as well as good human beings. For this, he called upon the heads of institutes to set exemplary leadership standards and thereby motivate and guide the students towards excellence.

He also called for assessing the mood of students and introducing innovative methods of teaching to cater to the diverse aptitude and psychological needs of each student. He also spoke on the need to strengthen the dynamics of teacher-student relationship, and not limit it to a professional relationship.

Further Mr. Chamling called for the need to impart life-based education such as knowledge and skills on various vocations, as well as the latest developments in the IT and service sectors. “The society is undergoing a change in dimension from ‘Survival of the fittest’ to ‘Survival of the wisest’, and in these circumstances it is imperative to accomodate innovative methods of teaching and learning,” he stated.

He reiterated that the Government has laid highest priority on the education sector which is testified by the high perks and allowances and numerous other incentives enjoyed by teachers in the state. He added that the Government has gone out of the way to ensure that teachers derive happiness, satisfaction, contentment, and psychological security from their profession. “Teachers should take a resolve and work with obsession to make the education system of the State the best in the country,” he added.

The Chief Minister also appealed to the teaching community to articulate the unparalleled development achieved by the State in a span of just over two decades. He spoke about Sikkim being the foremost State of a developing country with indicators such as peace, security, good law and order, good governance, neat and clean environment, fulfillment of basic minimum needs, gender equality, democracy, and eco-friendly policy. He also shared about a few upcoming innovative projects and invited intellectual inputs from the gathering.

Mr Chamling urged the heads of institutes to work towards making each school an example of sustainable development, to make them encroachment-free by adequate fencing and also to ensure eco-friendly practices.

Earlier, Minister for HRDD Mr R.B. Subba stated that the State has witnessed the educational policy of the state blossoming and bearing fruit.

Speaking about the specific targets set by the Department for the year 2017, he informed that the Department will undertake recruitment drive to fill up the required post of graduate and post graduate teachers as per all the required criteria. He announced that the Government will not engage ad-hoc teachers from henceforth.

The Minister also informed of plans to set up a State University under Rashtriya Ucchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) by amending the existing Sikkim State University Act 2003, and bringing about a legislation to that effect. He also shared the Government’s plans to establish a National Law University in the State.

Additional Chief Secretary cum Principal Secretary, HRDD Mr G.P. Upadhyay in his welcome address stated that the retreat was an initiative to bring all educationists under one roof so that the the Government’s plans for the year can be shared and deliberated upon. He expressed sincere gratitude to the Chief Minister for accepting the Department’s invitation and attending the programme. He further shared the roadmap of the department for the year and also shared some of the concerns.

The programme also had the presence of Advisor, HRDD Mr O.T. Lepcha, Chairman Teachers Recruitment Board Mr S.K. Gurung, and all senior officers of HRDD.