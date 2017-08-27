Sun Pharma fires worker ; workers allege company treats them as slaves

Report by Sagar Raj Chhetri

27 Aug, Ranipul : It’s a goodwill of state govt most of the companies today are getting ample space in Sikkim with some tax relaxation for setting up their factories subject to MoU that these companies help state by giving jobs to local educated unemployed.

As many companies are flouting Human Rights openly to glorify their empire globally , expanding their production in outscaled volumes by treating innocent workers like slaves.

But now we come to hear as many things everyday about all these companies and their discriminating attitude towards the local workers.

It was just a few days before we came to know about the fatal incident in Macleods Pharma Ltd in which one local girl working in night shift packaging duty lost her precious life crushed in elevator.

The VOS has come to learn there are many issues which is going inside these companies.

In the latest trend of apathy now we are unravelling the truth.

A local boy working as casual worker in the company named Sun Pharma Laborotories at Jalipool some 13 kms from capital Gangtok faces serious problem recently.

He was expelled from the job recently and the reason is unethical. He had a small verbal righteous arguement with one of the technician of factory.

It’s revealed most of the workers inside these factories face many problems and are subject to mental harassment but they timid by situation to keep mouth stitched. As many such underlying problems and issues does not come out to the public.

The highly political hierrachy is maintained in the management to suppress underdog employees like cats and dogs.

The administration warns of dire consequences viz job termination everytime if the issue is taken outside in public. Every workers everyday gets threatening of job expulsion is alleged, so ironically none dare to speak up against biased administration monarchy. Innocent workers live in humiliating atmosphere whereas administrative side enjoys perks and parcels.

Despite the heavy load of work and mental obsession they are living like a ‘Slave’ literally. As informed and alleged the administration is very much baised in most of the concernable issues.

Having bear excessive stress now workers have stood unitedly to voice their greviance loud and clear to all levels.

The expulsion case has been taken to Ranipool police. Now, the case is being investigated by police .

More details coming up …

Report : Sagar Raj chhetri VOS Ranipool