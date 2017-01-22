SMITMUN boots up for SUMMIT SIKKIM 2017

SMITMUN

(the Model United Nations club of SMIT) presents SUMMIT SIKKIM 2017.

SUMMIT SIKKIM is the annual Model United Nations (MUN) Conference to be held in Sikkim Manipal Institute of Technology, Majitar, East Sikkim from 7th to 9th April 2017.

The conference invites registrations from different schools and colleges all over India to be a part of the 3-day extravaganza.

It is a great platform for the youth to voice their thoughts and bring change to the world.

Dates for Online Registrations for SUMMIT SIKKIM to be released soon. Stay tuned.

