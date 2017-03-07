SMIT ‘KAALRAV 2017’ event concludes

06 Mar, Gangtok : The much awaited ‘Kaalrav’ is on the threshold ushering into new hopes and dreams of hundreds of young aspirants who have industriously worked for making this event a great success. “Kaalrav” is the annual event organized by the students’ council of Sikkim Manipal Institute of Technology under Sikkim Manipal University. The 3-day event was flagged off with the theme “Walk into the woods” that relates a message to the fast-moving society where people have no time for rejuvenation or reshaping their mind, body & soul. This theme will take back a person to their roots from where we have all begun. The “KAALRAV’ 17” is a 3-day long techno-cultural-sports fest which is being religiously celebrated in SMIT since the time of its inception in 2001 when the first batch of engineering students graduated. The event was held with effect from 3rd to 5th of March, 2017 at the SMIT Campus in Majhitar, Rangpo, East Sikkim.

The event was inaugurated by Shri. Akshay Sachdeva (IPS), Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order), Police Department, Government of Sikkim who was present as the Chief Guest along with other distinguished personalities like, the 1st lady of the University – Respected Madam Vice Chancellor, Registrar – SMU Prof. (Dr.) Ashish Sharma, Director General of Services, Col. Balwant Singh (Retd.), Air Marshal (Retd.) GS Joneja, VM – Dean, Sikkim Manipal Institute of Medical Sciences, Dr. A. Garg –Director, Sikkim Manipal Institute of Technology., Dr. Anuradha Parasar – Deputy Director & Prof. of Arts & Humanities, SMUDDE, Mr. Pradeep Kumar Chaturvedi, Finance Officer – SMU, Mr. MS Sridhar, HEAD HR – SMU, S.D.M. (Rangpo), S.D.P.O. (Rangpo), SHO (Rangpo), Principal – ATTC, Bardang and other known figures.

The programme started with the lighting of lamp by the Chief Guest which marked the celebration open for the next three days.

The Vice President, SMIT-Students Council delivered a welcome address to the gathering as well as offered “khadas” and flower bouquets to the dignitaries seated along the dais. The Chief Guest addressed the gathering with his powerful motivational words and encouraged the students to carry on the torch of SMIT into future and become great leaders of the Nation. It was undoubtedly a proud moment for both the students and SMIT since their months of hard work and persistence in making this event successful was dazzlingly through their stoic performances and bewitching decorations.

The SMIT students came up with a brilliant cultural dance to showcase the rich culture and heritage of Sikkim. Truly the land of Sikkim is blessed by Guru Rinpoche or Guru Padmasambhava who is the Patron Saint of Sikkim with Mt. Khangchendzonga as our guardian deity having blessed our tiny Himalayan state with natural abundance and peace loving people. The students & faculties of SMIT left no stones unturned to ensure that the event brings out vivacity to the spectators by means of organizing many enlivening shows such as, dance & live musical performances, rock band shows, DJ hunt and not to forget chromatic performances as well as reverence of music and lots more.

The second day of the event had the following highlights such as; Eastern Singing, Rangmanch, Solo dance, Bihu dance which is a folk dance from the Indian State of Assam related to the Bihu festival, comedy shows, Duet dance, battle of bands, EDM Night and Mr. & Miss. Kaalrav. The third day of the event saw on stage some of the most cherished performances of SMIT college likewise, poetry competition, Sikkim literary festival, solo acting, western singing, group dance & fashion shows, prize distribution ceremony and star night.

The SMIT is looking forward to a more jubilant celebration of Kaalrav in 2018. The programme finally ended with the vote of thanks. During the inaugural function, Mr. Sachdeva, IPS, put up a brilliant performance on drums to honor the request from the SMIT students.

Two bands “Lost Stories”, Mumbai and “Underground Authorities”, Kolkata rocked SMIT on 4th and 5th March evening respectively.

“The Inception”- is the technical part of kaalrav, where students of different engineering departments showcased their project. A” 3D Controller”, made by Mr. Shubham Dutta of Electronics & Communication Engineering department, created huge interest among the students.