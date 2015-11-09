SIMFED bags 1st Runners up prize in Bio Fach – International Organic Trade Fair in Kochi, Kerala

09 Nov, Kerala : In order to develop market for Organic Produce of Sikkim, SIMFED along with the Department of FS&AD and H&CCD & Sikkim Organic Mission participated in Bio-Fach International Organic Trade Fair 2015 which was held at Kochi, Kerala from the 5th Nov to 7th Nov, 2015. This prestigious event Bio-Fach Fairs and Exhibition is aimed at bringing together International, National and Stakeholders of Organic farming to a common platform for exchange and sharing of knowledge on Organic Agriculture, to understand about the organic potentials of different countries, to create market avenues and so also to meet the challenges ahead in organic Agriculture.

More than 175 National and International Exhibitors including 19 states and other Government Ministries had also participated in the Exhibition. The Sikkim stall has was awarded the 1st Runners upPrize for the best stall and the best display.

A team from SIMFED, headed by Managing Director Shri Kuber Bhandari and other officials of SIMFED participated in this exhibition in order to develop business relations with the prospective buyers from national & international markets. The trade fair provided a meeting point for the buyers & sellers of the Organic World. The FPO from East District and Private Entrepreneurs from Sikkim were also provided space in the Sikkim Stall for display of their produces.

The Director International Exhibitions Nuremberg Messe, Germany, Hon’ble Chairperson, Uttarkhand Commodity Board Ms. Laxmi Rana , Vice Chancellor Kashmir University Mr. Tej Partap, Director- National Centre for Organic Farming Mr. Krishna Chandra, New Advisor to APEDA Mr. A.K. Yadav has appreciated the effort of Sikkim and especially the vision of the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Sikkim Shri. Pawan Chamling in making Sikkim a fully Organic state. The Director International Exhibitions Nuremberg Messe, Germany has invited SIMFED to participate in the next World Organic Trade Fair Bio-Fach 2016 in Germany.

Shri. Kuber Bhandari, Managing Director, SIMFED receiving the 1st Runners up prize for the best stall and the best display at the Bio Fach India – 2015 held at Kochi on 5th to 7th Nov, 2015