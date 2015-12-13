Sikkim’s Barkha Chettri accorded ‘Pride of India’ in Health Category

13 Dec, New Delhi : On Saturday, 12th December 2015, nearly 200 of the leading responsible social & business experts gathered at Hotel Oberoi for the lovely evening. About 400 entries were received this year, covering a range of sectors from all over the India, in itself reiterating the fact that responsible social/community work steadily becoming mainstream.

41 Awards in various categories of Health, Education, Social leadership, Excellence in Govt & Public services were given to awardees, coming from various fields of excellence and states of India at Oberoi New Delhi yesterday by Pranav Sharma, Chairman Toppers Education, Sri. Kamal Taori, (IAS Retd.) former Secretary to Govt. Of India, Adviser, Indo-European Chamber of Small and Medium Enterprise, Sri Pradeep Gandhi, Ex Member of Parliament, Sri J. P. Aggarwal Ex Member of the Parliament, Sri. Chandra Shekhar, Hon’ble Minister of Disaster Management, Bihar, Justice SL Bhayana, Supreme Court of India and Dr. Nonika Bedi Goyal, Director Forties to some globally and nationally recognised AWARDEEs

1. Sri. Sandeep Marwah : Television and Media personality. Founder of Noida Film City

2. Ms. Bhakti Sharma : Global Swimming Champion, world record in Antarctic waters

3. Shri. Kunwar Vikram Singh: From Chhatarpur Royal family known or his social works.

4. Ms. Sharon Lowen is a globally renowned Odissi dancer and Choreographer

5. Dr. Jyoti Bali, I.V.F.Expert Fortis Healthcare.

6. Ms. Barkha Chettri, Project Director, RED BLISS SIKKIM on adolescence health