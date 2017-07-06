Sikkim’s 1st Govt Engg College SIST is born

06 Jul, Namchi (IPR) : The Chief Minister Mr. Pawan Chamling attended the foundation stone laying ceremony of Sikkim First’s Government Engineering College, Sikkim Institute of Science and Technology (SIST) at CCCT, Chisopani premises today. Also present were Area MLA cum SLA Speaker Mr. K.N. Rai, Minister HRDD Mr. R. B. Subba, Cabinet Ministers, Principal Secretary HRDD Mr. G. P. Upadhyaya, Officials, Panchayats, Students and teachers.

At, the onset of the program the Chief Minister alongside dignitaries laid the foundation stone, visited the proposed site inspected the layout and design of the upcoming SIST.

Addressing, the gathering Chief Minister Mr. Pawan Chamling spoke in brief about the significance of the engineering college which will benefit the students of South and West Sikkim. Speaking about how the State Government has always emphasised on the importance of education the CM announced that SIST is the third polytechnic college established in Sikkim. In addition, he also shared the government’s endeavour to bring about a paradigm shift in the primary level of education in the state. He urged the teachers and stakeholders of the education system to equip the students for a competitive and demanding education system of the modern world. The CM also stated that the introduction of a new educational institute in the area will provide various employment avenues for the youth and public alike of the surrounding areas.

Another announcement that the CM made on the occasion was the commencement of a vocational college in Dentam, ARTS College in Mangshilla and all girl’s college in Khamdong. Additionally, he also announced the creation of a Civil Judge Court at Rangpo after due recommendation from the Chief Justice of Sikkim High Court Justice Satish Kumar Agnihotri.

Speaking about the ongoing agitation in the neighbouring hills of Darjeeling, the CM addressed the present state of security of the Sikkim vehicles plying to Siliguri via NH10 and assured the safety of the people and their property is being taken up on a priority basis with the Union Government. He reassured the public that rationing of the essential commodities in Sikkim will not be hampered at any cost during the coming days and called upon the public to stand united against tumultuous forces.

Underlining the impact and implication of Tourism sector in the state, the CM insisted the youth to take keen interest in diverse and thriving sectors of Tourism namely peace, environment, pilgrimage, adventure, culture, village and home-stay tourism. He also proposed varied ways and means for the Sikkimese youth to generate income through organic farming thereby ensuring self-sustainability.

Extending his best wishes to the public, staff and students of Chisopani, HRDD Minister Mr. R. B Subba mentioned that inception of Sikkim’s first engineering college is a milestone in the field of technical education. He also presented a brief data on the recently concluded board examinations wherein approximately 6,400 students of Sikkim appeared of which 78% students successfully cleared the CBSE examinations. In addition, Mr. Subba also highlighted the achievements attainted in the primary and secondary level of education in the state and motivated the students to take up technical based careers besides conventional courses.

Area MLA cum Speaker Mr. K.N Rai also addressed the event where he spoke about how the newly developed institute will aid the students in acquitting quality education and added that the institution will also uplift the economical livelihood of the public of the constituency.

Principal Secretary HRDD Mr. G. P. Upadhyaya presented a technical report of Institute of Science and Technology (SIST). He mentioned that the institute constructed at a cost of 18.2 cores, is affiliated under Sikkim State University and supported by Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA). Similarly, he informed that the institute will offer two courses namely Civil Engineering and Computer Science and will have an intake of 60 students each year.

During the course of the program, Chief Guest Mr. Pawan Chamling was felicitated by CCCT and the panchayats of Tinik Chisopani for his outstanding leadership and tireless efforts which has resulted in the establishment of Sikkim’s first engineering college to be setup within the campus of CCCT, Chispopani. Likewise, Speaker K.N Rai and HRDD Minister R.B Subba were also felicitated on the occasion.