Sikkimese Film “Pahuna” selected and is invited for screening at TIFF 2017,Toronto

24 Aug , Gangtok : Here’s overwhelming news that the

Purple Pebble Pictures Pahuna-The Little Visitors is selected and invited to be screened at the Toronto International Film Festival!

Purple Pebble Pictures are thrilled to announce that our maiden Sikkimese film has been chosen at the coveted Toronto International Film Festival. After an amazing response received at the Cannes Film Festival for the first look of the Sikkimese film, Pahuna-The little Visitors, director Paakhi A Tyrewala and producer Priyanka Chopra and Dr. Madhu Chopra are very excited to announce that the film is selected and invited to be screened at the coveted Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on the 7th of September.

The international icon along with her mother, successfully forayed into regional cinema with their production company Purple Pebble Pictures and have had a very successful run within a short time since its inception. PPP’s maiden Marathi film, Ventilator, won 3 National Film Awards amongst other honors. Now the mother-daughter duo are all set to create history by representing the north-eastern part of India through the medium of cinema. This will also mark the beginning of Sikkimese film industry.

Pahuna-The little Visitors is a courageous story about three Nepali children who get separated from their parents, escape the Maoists’ agitation in Nepal and flee to Sikkim.

Reacting to the news, Priyanka Chopra said, “It is a very proud moment for me, my mother Dr. Madhu Chopra and the entire team at Purple Pebble Pictures. This is only our fifth production and to have it chosen to be screened at TIFF is an honor. As a producer, my goal is to be able to bring great stories to life and to give new talent the right kind of platforms to launch their dreams. With ‘Pahuna – The Little Visitors’ and our talented director Paakhi Tyrewala, both these objectives were met and all of us at PPP couldn’t be happier with the result. We’re looking forward to sharing this amazing story with the world, told in Sikkimese about the life of three ordinary children under extraordinary circumstances.”

Adds Dr. Madhu Chopra, “Making Pahuna has been an amazing experience. Working with the artists, technicians and government of Sikkim to tell this story was a very special journey for us all. We couldn’t be prouder to have the film Screened at TIFF. It is a great honor for us. we are hoping that this film will, in whichever way possible, give a fillip to the film industry in the region.”

Produced by Priyanka Chopra and Dr. Madhu Chopra’s Purple Pebble Pictures, Pahuna – The Little Visitors is written and directed by Paakhi A Tyrewala.