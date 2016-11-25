Sikkim Winter Festival 2016 Postponed

25 Nov, Gangtok (IPR) : The Tourism & Civil Aviation Department, Government of Sikkim has decided to postpone the Sikkim Red Panda Winter Festival- 2016 which was scheduled to be held from 23rd to 29th December, 2016 till further notice.

Red Panda Winter Festival previously known as Sikkim Winter Carnival is organized in the cold months of December/January and showcased the traditions and culture of the Sikkimese people. The festival integrates the locals as well as the tourists with events and activities themed on a typical Himalayan Winter.

From Food stalls that serves exquisite and delicious cuisines of various ethnic tribes and communities , to cultural carnival showcasing diverse culture and traditions of Sikkimese people, flower shows, handloom and handicraft exhibitions, adventure sports, photography contests, rock shows, karaoke and dancing and many other interactions forms the affairs of the festival.

