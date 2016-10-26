Sikkim Winter Festival 2016 Announced
26 Oct, Paryatan Bhawan : The department of Tourism & Civil Aviation held its first internal meeting regarding the organisation of the annual Sikkim Red Panda Winter Festival. The meeting was chaired by the Secretary, Mr C. Zangpo. A working committee was set up amongst the department officers and staff for which, the Special Secretary, Mr C.P Dhakal was appointed as the Chairperson.
The tentative date for the RPWF is 23rd December 2016 to 29th December 2016. The Control Room at Tourist Information Centre (TIC), M.G Marg has been set up immediately for manning work allocation on rotation basis. The venues for the RPWF will be M.G Marg, Ridge Park and the Khangchendzonga Roof Top.
This year, it has been proposed that allocation and leasing out of stalls will be outsourced to Gangtok Municpal Corporation (GMC) who will handle the tender/renting/leasing issues to those interested. It has also been decided that the stalls at M.G Marg will not sell any food item or liquor item. All edible items will be sold at the Khangchendzonga Roof Top and at the stalls in Ridge Park.
The next meeting with the HODs and the stake holders has been proposed for the 5th of November 2016.
That’s Great looking forward to it.
It’s good keeping and making forward to Winter Carnival and also good to all Sikkim peoples and especially good for Tourists so that they know our culture and traditional.
LET’S SUPPORT LOCAL ARTISTS OF SIKKIM.
Myself Chitish Chettri from Chisopani,Namchi,South Sikkim.
And I also want to participate in this Winter Carnival.So I reguest to Wintet Carnival and Culture Committee that I also want to ANCHOR the Musical Night Programmes.So plz give me change to Anchor because I had performed in many places of Sikkim and also big programme like Jorethang Magha Mela,Namchi Mohotsav and many more.I also anchored programme of Great Artist like Adrin Pradhan,Boka Dari,Asta Rawat,Thupden Bhutia and many more.so plz give me change to Anchor and support local Artists of Sikkim.
And my reguest to all Winter Carnival Commitee that plz give change to Local Artists of Sikkim and plz don’t bring Artists from outside because we Sikkim are not geeting change.so plz support to Local Artists of Sikkim and give platform and make them forward.so plz don’t bring any Artists from outside it reguest from every Artists of Sikkim.
LET’S SUPPORT LOCAL ARTISTS OF SIKKIM AND LET’S MAKE THEM FORWARD.
My Contact No. 8768809862.
Its very fast cause our examinations will be going on
also good for businessman
If it was sikkim winter festival in 23 December 2016 than what was that in 23 jan 2016,two winter carnival in same year,in my suggestion carnival should start from 1 jan 2017,rite now people is facing lots of problems with this currency