Sikkim Winter Festival 2016 Announced

26 Oct, Paryatan Bhawan : The department of Tourism & Civil Aviation held its first internal meeting regarding the organisation of the annual Sikkim Red Panda Winter Festival. The meeting was chaired by the Secretary, Mr C. Zangpo. A working committee was set up amongst the department officers and staff for which, the Special Secretary, Mr C.P Dhakal was appointed as the Chairperson.

The tentative date for the RPWF is 23rd December 2016 to 29th December 2016. The Control Room at Tourist Information Centre (TIC), M.G Marg has been set up immediately for manning work allocation on rotation basis. The venues for the RPWF will be M.G Marg, Ridge Park and the Khangchendzonga Roof Top.

This year, it has been proposed that allocation and leasing out of stalls will be outsourced to Gangtok Municpal Corporation (GMC) who will handle the tender/renting/leasing issues to those interested. It has also been decided that the stalls at M.G Marg will not sell any food item or liquor item. All edible items will be sold at the Khangchendzonga Roof Top and at the stalls in Ridge Park.

The next meeting with the HODs and the stake holders has been proposed for the 5th of November 2016.

