Sikkim Vigilance digs Sikkim Coalgate, former Director arrested, 3 absconding
27 May, Gangtok : In what turns to be a big coal racket case which Sikkim Vigilance have dug interstate ramifications and involving financial implication/loss for State Govt of Sikkim, the former Dept of Commerce and Industries Director Ujjal Gurung was arrested from Matigara Siliguri on 26 May.
Sikkim Vigilance has registered a case of cheating , criminal conspiracy , criminal breach of trust and criminal misconduct under Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.
The Ministry of Coal ,Government of India which has formulated a new coal distibution policy for supply of coal to medium and small scale industries in Sikkim units, that whose rate was notified and further respective state government had nomited department for said coal distribution.
Taking the advantage of the such Govt policy the Ujjal Gurung, then Director of Sikkim Commerce and Industries Dept dishonestly inducted M/s Rangeet Associates Ltd., Gangtok as State Agency by sidelining all norms , rules and policies. Said Agency M/s Rangeet Associates Pvt Ltd had three directors namely Chandra Bdr Pradhan, Ramesh Kr Pradhan and Krishna Oswal. As per Vigilance Press Release these people are also owners of Sikkim Flour Mill.
Investigation carried by Sikkim Vigilance Police so far revealed that M/s Rangeet Associates Pvt Ltd had lifted about 10,244 metric tons of Coal worth Rs 2 crore from various collieries of Eastern Coalfields Ltd located in Anasol in Bihar and Dhanbad in Jharkhand.
The said quantity of coal instead being brought to Sikkim as per norms were sold outside in open markets of Bihar and Jharkhand in associate with Coal Mafias.
Also Sikkim Vigilance Police also investigated Checkposts regarding the matter which reflected from ledger that no any freight of coal ever entered Sikkim due to which small and medium scale industries were deined for availaing their rights to get coal.
Ujjal Gurung was picked from Matigara in Siliguri on 26 May where he was remaded to Police custody after being presenting in Siliguri Court, where as search for other three Chandra Bdr Pradhan, Ramesh Kr Pradhan, Krishna Oswal by Vigilance is on, Vigilance has been carrying raid on their whereabouts.
Great work,,, ? off and a grand salute to the vigilance department. Keep up the good work. Make those unfaithful government officials pay.
Good job
