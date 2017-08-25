Sikkim Unit Macleods Pharma Female Worker Dies in Lift Tragedy

25 Aug, Pakyong : A young woman working in Macleods Pharmaceutical Limited unit of Sikkim in Ranipul East Sikkim dies after getting trapped inside a lift who was working in night shift duty.

A girl named Lakhit Lepcha who according to police source was on duty when she was accidentally crushed by a lift between 10:30 PM and 11 PM of 24 Aug night. It took teething effort for Fire Dept personnel and company workers to remove her from the lift where she severely gripped on head by the lift.

Victim on the way to hospital succumbed to severe injury.

In this matter a state women commission and Labour Dept has immediately stepped in for enquiry after incident broke in VOS.

It may be recalled that state government has already notified all companies operating in state to disallow women workers to do night shift duty but unfortunately the said company Macleods Pharmaceutical Ltd is seen breaching the rule.

It’s further reported from undisclosed worker of said company that though company is breaching state norms and rules despite that Macleods administration doesn’t provide transportation for Labour class (Packaging Women Workers) of unit during night.

More Details Awaited in this matter