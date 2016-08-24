Sikkim to be first state to develop Drones and Robotics with Japan

24 Aug, Gangtok : Japan to setup plant in Sikkim for Manufacturing Drones and Robots

A team of Japanese investor’s delegation led by Principal Secretary, Information Technology, Mr. Govind Mohan called on the Chief Minister Mr. Pawan Chamling at Mintokgang his official residence this morning.

The Japanese delegation is in the state to explore investment opportunities and looking forward to set up manufacturing units for Drones and robotics in the initial phase. The delegation during the call on informed the Chief Minister that the environment in the state is very conducive for setting up of plants to manufacture high level electronics and Sikkim also has the potential to become a manufacturing hub.

On the other hand Chief Minister Mr. Chamling while welcoming the delegation informed that Sikkim is the most peaceful and the only organic state in the India, with investor friendly policy.

We consider investors of clean industry as true development partners of the State, Mr. Chamling informed. He also added that the government will extend all possible help, cooperation and support to the investors.

This project dealing with developing the unmanned aerial vehicles if it materializes will be India’s first Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in building drones.

No where in the nation Drones are manufactured and if the investors comes up with the manufacturing unit in the state , Sikkim will be the first state in the nation to have a drone manufacturing plant.

The Japanese delegation during the meeting with the Chief Minister also informed him that in order to support, train and offer job opportunities for the educated locals of the State, the Institutional Collaboration Model will be adopted.

The Principal Secretary Information Technology Mr. Govind Mohan during the meeting also suggested that Tourism Collaboration with Japan, where Japanese tourist can visit Sikkim for pilgrimage and also floated an idea of organic cultural connection between Sikkim and Japan.

Courtesy IPR