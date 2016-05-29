29 May, Gangtok (IPR) : Over 300 enthusiasts of all age groups and different walks of life got together in the heart of the capital this morning to participate in the 1st Sikkim Running and Living, a 25K open marathon, put together by the State Tourism & Civil Aviation Department in collaboration with Gurgaon based company.

As per the experiences shared by the organisers and the participants, the event was hugely successful as it had the added feature of pleasant climate, pristine natural beauty with breathtaking views of the mountains, and uneven terrain which added to the challenge and made the experience all the more adventurous.

The marathon, organised in three different categories viz 25K, 12.5K and 5K was flagged off sequentially from M.G. Marg Gangtok by Minister for Rural Management & Development Department Shri S.B. Subedi. The Minister was joined by Parliamentary Secretary Tourism Department Shri D.N. Sherpa, Secretary Tourism Mr. C. Zangpo, Chairman Tea Board, Chairman STDC, and officers of the Tourism Department.

The 1st Sikkim Running and Living 25K saw a large turnout of Sikkimese locals as well as a sizeable number of runners from other parts of the country and even countries like Nepal, Bhutan and Germany. Speaking on the sidelines of the marathon, Rahul S Verghese, Founder and CEO, Running and Living, stated ,

“The Sikkim Running and Living 25K is a huge success as we saw people from not only India but other countries participate. People from all age groups, from a five year old to seventy year old came out to enjoy the Run, and everybody contributed right from the army, the police, the traffic, the corporate companies, and all tourism stakeholders and people in general who came out with such high spirits, all this is just amazing and gives me enough reason to believe that this event will create its space among reputed national and international marathons in years to come.”

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Tourism Mr. C. Zangpo expressed his gratitude to the entire organising team. “The meticulous planning and hard work put into organising this mammoth event has finally borne its fruit and I sincerely thank my department officers, STDC, tourism stakeholders, other departments for their support, the contribution of the Army, the Police, Traffic, the participants and spectators, and of course Mr. Rahul Verghese and his team for successfully organising this historic event,” stated Mr Zangpo. The Secretary further stated that the Government will work towards creating linkage with reputed marathons elsewhere in the country and work towards making Sikkim Running & Living a calendar event of national and international repute.

Speaker Sikkim Legislative Assembly, Shri K.N. Rai, who graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, gave away cash prizes and gift hampers to the winners of the 25K category. In the 25K women’s category, Mangali Tamang emerged the winner and walked away with a cash prize of Rs. One Lakh. Shamali Singh was the first runner up and was awarded with a cheque of Rs. 75 Thousand. Likewise, in the 25K Men’s category, Ajay Chettri completed the feat in 1hour 38 minutes and 40 seconds and took home a handsome award of Rs. One Lakh. Tirtha Pun and Ramesh Tamang were the 1stand 2nd runners up with cash awards of Rs. 75 Thousand and Rs. 50 Thousand respectively, while Roshan Mangar and Tirupati Rao stood 4th and 5th respectively with cash awards of Rs. 30 Thousand and 20 Thousand respectively. Apart for these, consolation prizes in different age group categories were bagged by Buddha Subba, Chumching Bhutia, Sher Bahadur Chettri, and Allen Targain.

In the 12.5K category for women, Anjuli Subba was the winner, while Sonia Rai stood second. Likewise in the men’s 12.5K category, Kamlesh stood winner, while Kamal and Pradeep were 1st and second runners up respectively. The cash award for both men and women in the 12.5K category was Rs. 50,000/-, Rs. 25,000/- and Rs. 15000/- for 1st, 2nd and 3rdrespectively. The prizes to the winners in this category were handed over by Hon’ble Minister Health & IPR Mr A.K. Ghatani.

In the 5K category for women, Ranjana Tamang walked away with the 1st prize, while Dichen Sherpa and Man Maya Subba were 1st and 2nd runners up respectively. In the 5K men’s category, Jhandu Singh stood first, while Manoj Kumar and Rahul Singh walked away with the 1st and 2nd runners up wards respectively. All the three winners are serving at the Black Cat Regiment of the Indian Army.The awards were handed over by Hon’ble Parliamentary Secretary Tourism Department Mr D.N. Sherpa.

The programme was given a festive semblance with a live band performing throughout. Towards the end, participants of the marathon also shared their experiences.