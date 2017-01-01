Sikkim now becomes a home of wonder fruit Yacon “Ground Apple”

A highly demanded healthy root-fruit worldwide, now Yacon (Smallanthus sonchifolius) commonly known as Ground Apple cultivation has started in beautiful ecofriendly organic Himalayan State Sikkim of India.

Yacon is a root/fruit that Shoten Group is working on in Sikkim for extensive cultivation. The aspiring Shoten Group is headed by Abhinandan Dhakal and Abhimanyu Dhakal after intensive research , studies on Yacon they prepared for its wide cultivation in suited land in Sikkim at Linkey, Burung and Kamrithang in East Sikkim.

Currently the group has engaged 43 producers cultivating Yacon with utmost attention and agricultural procedures.

They estimate with the increasing demand of Yacon, In the coming production cycle they would be increasing the production of this wonder crop with around 200 more producers in their network group.

Yacon (Smallanthus sonchifolious) also known as Ground Apple is a plant of the Asteraceae family. The other members of this family include Sunflower, Jerusalem artichoke and Dahlia.

Yacon is native to South America and is grown in northern and central Andes from Colombia to northern Argentina. It produces crisp, sweet tasting, tuberous roots, form which its name has been derived, translated as ‘watery roots’.

Yacon is a plant with numerous therapeutic and physiological benefits. It has been used as a traditional medicine for regulating blood sugars and for rejuvenating skin for more than 1000 years. The Yacon root is rich in iron, potassium and is high in antioxidants. The Yacon root is full of health benefits and is very low in calories making it the perfect ingredient for those who want a low calorie diet.

Yacon is a neutraceutical root. It is a naturally occurring sugar substitute. It is sweet to taste but does not increase the blood sugar level of diabetes patients. It has 80 – 90% water content and high fiber content such that it aids in digestion, relieves constipation, acts as a pro – biotic for gut bacteria and is known to help in colitis and yeast infections.

It helps in increasing the cholesterol digestion and aids in the reduction of bad cholesterol. It helps increase immunity and in skin rejuvenation. It aids in weight loss.

The below resource links to the above mentioned benefits are given here in great depth :

As a sugar substitute:

http://www.sugar-and-sweetener-guide.com/glycemic-index-for-sweeteners.html

http://tinyurl.com/zujp6qb

As an aid to digestion, pro – biotic benefits

https://examine.com/supplements/yacon/

Weight Loss:

http://www.womenshealthmag.com/food/yacon-syrup-weight-loss



Skin Rejuvenation:

http://www.raysahelian.com/yacon.html

A brief of all the health benefits in short are as follows :

Controls cholesterol by promoting cholesterol metabolism

Rich in iron and potassium

Regulates blood sugar levels for insulin independent diabetes (Type II)

An effective weight loss agent and is nicknamed the “Diet Potato”

An effective anticancer agent. Prevents the growth and reproduction of cancer cells.

Improves bowel movement thus has immediate effect on constipation

Helps boost the immunity system

Reduces triglycerides which helps in reducing the risk of heart attacks and stroke

Helps absorb calcium and magnesium efficiently, which helps in increasing bone density

Tremendously improves the digestive system