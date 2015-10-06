Sikkim Hosting 4th International Tourism Mart 2015

06 Oct, Gangtok : The Chief Administrator to the Government of Sikkim Smt. R. Ongmu chaired a meeting today to assess the preparedness of the upcoming 4th International Tourism Mart to be held in the Capital from 14th to 16th October 2015.

A detailed presentation about the event was made by Tourism & Civil Aviation Department highlighting the progress made so far and the future plan of action. It was informed that the venue for the 4th International Tourism Mart will be Epicac Garden Saramsa. The Department of Tourism and Civil Aviation will be the host department and will work in close coordination with all concerned departments. A department-wise action plan and deliverables were also discussed and commitments were sought from each department. Secretary Tourism Department Mr C. Zangpo requested all concerned departmental heads and officers to cooperate in making the event a grand success.

It was informed that the 4th ITM will have delegates from 27 countries, officials from the Ministry of Tourism Government of India, and delegates from all North Eastern States of India and West Bengal. In all, the event will see a participation of over 600 dignitaries. It was informed during the meeting that the ITM is an annual calendar event of the Ministry of Tourism Government of India to showcase the tourism potential of North East India. The annual event, hosted by each state of the North East on rotation, is a part of the Look East Policy of the Government of India. The previous three ITMs were held in Guwahati, Tawang and Shillong.

The three-day event will have exhibition and sale of products, symposium, cultural presentations, B2B meetings, and display of thematic stalls.

After taking stock of the progress and the way ahead, the Chief Administrator called for a collective effort from all departments to ensure that the State sets the highest standards in all aspects.