Sikkim High Court Landmark Judgement : State Parliamentary Secretaries Appointment Act Quashed

25 Aug, Gangtok : The Sikkim High Court verdict pronounced by two bench judges Justice Dr. Agnihotri and Jus. Meenakshi Madan Rai today at Gangtok.

The court has quashed the State Parliamentary Secretaries Act. The petition filed by group of citizens on July 2016 against some legislators being appointed as Pariamentary Secretaries.

Advocates from petitioners aide told VOS that court order comes in immediate effect and those holding the posts must fourwith leave the posts with immediate effect of court announcement.

Advocates told they must forfeit all benefits , facilities they have been awarded as in the post and position.