Sikkim CM receives 1st Bhairon Singh Shekawat Lifetime Achievement Award 2017

15 May, Jaipur : Shri Pawan Chamling, the hief Minister of Sikkim, today received the first Bhairon Singh Shekhawat Lifetime Achievement award in Public Service, at Jaipur, Rajasthan, today in a ceremony graced by the presence of Sri Pranab Mukherjee, the President of India. The other dignitaries present on the occasion included Sri Kalyan Singh, the Governor of Rajasthan, Sri VP Singh Badnore, the Governor of Punjab, Smt Vasundhara Raje, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Rajasthan and Sri Ashok Gehlot, former Chief Minister of Rajasthan. The family members of the Late Sri Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, who served in the capacities of Chief Minister of Rajasthan and Vice President of India – including his daughter Smt Ratan Kanwar and his son-in-law, Sri Narpat Singh Rajvi, former Minister in Rajasthan Government and current Member of the Legislative Assembly of Rajasthan – were also present on the occasion.

The Chief Minister of Sikkim, after receiving the award and in his remarks to the gathering expressed the gratitude of the people of Sikkim to the family of Sri Shekhawat for having recognized the achievements of the State in areas such as organic farming, environmental conservation, cleanliness and sanitation and generation of renewable sources of energy like hydro-power. He recounted his association with the Late Sri Bhairon Singh Shekhawat and hailed his achievements in diverse areas of public life, especially his initiative in starting the Antyodaya programme in Rajasthan which was also replicated later in Sikkim. Sri Chamling also hailed the initiatives of the present Central Government under the leadership of Sri Narendra Modi, Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, in areas such as Swacch Bharat, Digital India, Make in India, creation of basic infrastructure and alleviation of mass poverty.

The Chief Minister dedicated the award to the people of Sikkim.

During the event, the President of India delivered the first Bhairon Singh Shekhawat memorial lecture, wherein he dwelt at length on the parliamentary traditions of Indian democracy. He prefaced his lecture stating that Sri Pawan Chamling has emerged as a unique Chief Minister who has made Sikkim a model for India to follow.

The Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) Shri P.D. Rai, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) Shri Hissey Lachungpa, and Advisor HRDD Government of Sikkim Shri O.T. Lepcha were also present on the occasion.