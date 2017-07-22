Sikkim CM conferred Honarary Doctorate title by SU

22 Jul,Gangtok (IPR) : The Chief Minister of Sikkim, Shri Pawan Chamling was conferred with Doctorate (Honoris Causa) on the occasion of the IV Convocation of Sikkim University at Chintan Bhawan today. His Excellency, The Governor of Sikkim, Shri Shriniwas Patil presented the degree of Doctorate of Philosophy award (Honoris Causa) in the presence of the Chancellor Justice Mrs. Ruma Pal, Vice Chancellor Shri T.B.Subba, Chief Guest of the function Shri Shamnad Basheer, the Registrar, Speaker of SLA, Deputy Speaker, Cabinet Ministers, officers, faculty members and students.

The Chief Minister while accepting the award thanked the people of Sikkim for always supporting his visions and for relentlessly working towards the betterment of the state. He congratulated the students who were awarded the University gold and silver medals and also the prestigious M.Phil and PhD awards. Talking about academics and degrees he said that though it is very important, priority should be stressed more on being good human beings. Shri Chamling also talked about the various achievements that the state had accomplished like being the first Organic state in the country, being the first Nirmal Rajya, banning of plastics and grazing, felling of trees etc. ‘Sikkim is on the threshold of achieving 100% literacy and today the Gross Enrolment Ratio of the state is one of the highest in the country,’ he said. The Chief Minister dedicated his award to the people of the state who have always worked towards communal harmony and towards building a happy Sikkim.

Hon’ble Governor of Sikkim and the Chief Rector of Sikkim University, Shri Shriniwas Patil congratulated the Hon’ble Chief Minister on the deserving award which was bestowed onto him. He encouraged the students to have faith and work hard towards making a name for themselves and in serving the state.

Chancellor, Sikkim University Justice Mrs. Ruma Pal congratulated all the students who were passing put and also wished the best towards making a mark for themselves in the world. She hoped that the wisdom which the students had got from the University will be imparted to take humanity forward.

Earlier the welcome speech was given by Vice-Chancellor, Sikkim University Shri. T.B.Subba who also gave a brief report of the University. He highlighted several contributions of the Chief Minister which had primarily given the foundation of peace, tranquility, development and political stability in the state. Shri Subba said that the achievements of the Chief Minister are both significant and multi-faceted but the most important achievement has been in the field of environment for which he was ranked the Greenest Chief Minister of India in 1998. He was also honoured with a PhD (honoris causa) by Sikkim Manipal University in 2003 and in appreciation of his achievements as a distinguished leader who made Sikkim the first Organic state in the country and without whose sincere efforts Sikkim University would perhaps not come into existence, Shri Chamling was being bestowed with the degree of Doctor of Philosophy (honoris causa) on its 4thConvocation Day.

Earlier the function saw the conferment of degrees by the Chancellor and award of M.Phil and PhD (including honoris causa) degrees and presentation of University silver and gold medals and special gold medals and citations.