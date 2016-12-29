Sikkim CM bats for Digital Payment System and Awareness on Grassroot

28

Dec, New Delhi (IPR) : Shri Pawan Chamling, Hon’ble Chief Minister, Sikkim, today, participated in the meeting of the Committee of Chief Ministers to examine and implement measures to implement digital payment systems.

The Committee, headed by Shri Chandrababu Naidu, Hon’ble Chief Minister, Andhra Pradesh, was constituted with the approval of Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, on November 30, 2016, and besides Shri Chamling, also comprises of the Hon’ble Chief Ministers of Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Puducherry, Vice Chairman, Niti Aayog, Dr Arvind Panagariya and independent experts like Shri Nandan Nilekani.

The terms of reference of the Committee are to identify the global best practices for implementing an economy based primarily on digital payments, identify and outline measures for rapid expansion and adoption of the system of digital payments, evolve an action plan to reach out to the public at large with the objective of creating awareness to switchover to digital economy, and prepare a roadmap for the administrative machineries in States to facilitate adoption of digital modes of financial transactions.

The Committee, in its meeting, deliberated on various aspects, such as the global experience with implementing digital payment systems; the options available within India to reach out to the people who have smartphones, those who do not have smartphones but possess feature phones, and people who do not have access to mobile phones of any kind; the issues relating to cyber-security and prevention of fraud; the strategies to bring about attitudinal changes among people, with a view to shift them from cash to digital payments; connectivity and data infrastructure related aspects.

Shri Chamling, in his remarks to the Committee stressed primarily on two aspects: first, he emphasized the need to spread awareness among people, particularly in the rural areas, of the technologies available for digital payments and the advantages of ‘going digital’; and, on the dire need to improve the internet and broadband connectivity, especially in States like Sikkim, where agencies of the Central Government, despite large investments having been made, have not been able to provide even basic connectivity in the rural and urban areas.

Shri Chamling underlined the role of grassroot level institutions like Gram Sabhas, Gram Panchayats and Nagar Panchayats, in taking up information, communication and education (ICE) efforts among people living within their respective areas, to disseminate information on the modalities and benefits of digital payments. He asked the Central Government to assist the grassroot level institutions with financial support in carrying out awareness creation of digital payment systems.

Shri Chamling, in his written comments to the Committee, also gave his detailed views on the techno-economic aspects of shifting from cash to digital payments, besides informing the Committee of the substantial work already done in Sikkim in this regard.

The Committee agreed to compile the views of its members and submit a report on its work to the Hon’ble Prime Minister, by the first week of January, 2017.

