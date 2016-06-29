Sikkim Celebrates Traditional Festival ‘Asar 15’ with galore and enthusiasm

29 Jun, Gangtok (IPR) : The traditionally and culturally important Asar Rice Plantation Festival which marks the arrival of the monsoons and the onset of the crop plantation season was celebrated at Saramsa fields in the outskirts of the State Capital today.

The festival that is deeply rooted in the traditionally agricultural State of Sikkim had the presence of the Minister for Agriculture & Horticulture- Mr.. Somnath Poudal and area M.L.A Mr. .B.B Rai as the Chief Guest along with the progressive farmers from in and around area.

Minister Mr. Poudal while addressing the gathering expressed delight at the success of the Asar Festival and highlighted the importance that the sowing season has for the Organic State of Sikkim.

Lively farmers and locals actively took part in the rice plantation festival that also witnessed demonstrations of machines that aid in effective rice planting and cutting which would ease the process for the farmers.

The Asar Pandhra festival is very important to the farming communities , as it marks the day farmers plant new seedlings of rice crops for the year in their fields.

The day is also marked by the traditional custom of eating beaten rice “Cheura” with yoghurt “Dahi” .