Sikkim 5th Pay Commission recommendation draws criticism from SKM

Dec, Gangtok : Sikkim State 5th Pay Commission Report to be submitted by panel on 31 Dec 2017 but SKM asks submit within 3 months don’t play with sentiments of innocent state govt employees

The state constituted 4 members headed by Chief Administrator IAS R Ongmu committee to submit it’s report regarding State Govt Employee Pay Revision under State 5th Pay Commission on 31 Dec 2017.

In the other hand Sikkim Krantikaari Morcha SKM has strongly raised a voice for lengthening the matter , SKM asks panel should submit recommendation cum report within 3 months at earliest.

Recall 4th Sikkim State Pay Commission panel was constituted 8 years back in 2008.