“Romeo and Juliet” play of NSD Sikkim selected from North East

Nirmal Mangar

05

Jan, Gangtok : In a short span of time, Sikkim Theatre Training center of the National School of Drama(NSD), Sikkim has taken giant leaps forward and also touched many lives by not only generating employment but also making artists out of local youth from across Sikkim.

In yet another feather to the cap of long list of achievements, NSD, Sikkim’s play “Romeo and Juliet” has been selected from all over North and North East part of the country, to be staged in Mysore to celebrate the 450th birthday of Shakespeare.

“We are entering a phase where there is a constant growth and we are now striving towards perfection,” said Bipin Kumar, Camp director of NSD, Sikkim.

He also added that infrastructure has been a challenge to expand theatre activities in Sikkim.

With Culture Minister, GM Gurung recently promising to handover Manan Kendra auditorium to NSD Sikkim and also to scout suitable land for the permanent infrastructure of the school.

“We thank the Minister and the government for encouraging us. Through NSD we have and will always represent Sikkim through our art,” added Bipin.

The plays from NSD namely “Andha Yug”, “Gautam Dekhin Buddha Samma” “Hami nai afai ap” “Kalo Sunakhari” “Niyam ta Yahi cha” ” Ab Aur Nahi” and “‘Tirkha” amongst many others have enthralled the audience with its professionalism, art and it’s riveting performance by its talented actors.

“I always come to watch their plays as its not only professional but also we get to take back home many things. It’s so full of art and technical details are picture perfect,” said Sunita Sirohia, a social worker.

Similarly, many actors who have passed out from NSD, Sikkim have made their mark in theatre and represented their state and the institution outside Sikkim.

Prem Pradhan, a repertoire artist Sikkim Theatre Training of NSD says,”NSD has not only given actors like us platform but also given employment to many performing artists.”

“I was keenly interested in professional theatre but could not afford to go to Delhi, NSD has been a boon to us”, he further added.

“The NSD has not only employed performing artists but the plays of NSD also has a steong social message,” remarked Ranjana Mangar.

The NSD, Sikkim was established in 2011 and has since run in a rented space at development area of the capital.