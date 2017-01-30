Rebel leader RB Subba and his supporters quit SDF

30 Jan, Gangtok : Today, Sikkim clocked a yet another crude political amalgamation as the most talked about rebel leader cum four times Minister and one time MLA from ruling Sikkim Democratic Front party Ran Bahadur Subba along with his sea of supporters submitted mass resignation from SDF.

On Sunday itself, the DC East examining the gravity of today’s mass resignation rally imposed IPC 144 Cr PC since 9 AM in morning today until further order. The blanket of policemen, IRBn forces were deployed at Indira Byepass juncture which leads to SDF Headquarter in Tadong. Considering no any untoward incident as such occur between two leads the contigency barricade was created at juncture guarded by full armoured personnel.

The motorcade of rebel leader RB Subba which started from West Sikkim reached Tadong around noon. The Suptd of Police East allowed just three representatives of RB Subba to visit SDF bhawan for submitting mass resignation.

Speaking to media the rebel leader expressed his delight on submitting his resignation further claimed 5000 supporters handed mass resignation along with him today to SDF spokesperson KT Gyaltsen at SDF bhawan.

On other hand when asked about mass resignation to SDF spokesperson , Gyaltsen told media that resignations will be examined.

Later, the motorcade along with Subba headed for Saramsa Garden to celebrate the historic moment.