Raid by Customs at Patanjali Shop following seizure of Chinese currencies at Nathula

Two ladies nabbed with illegal Chinese currency reportedly at Nathula, customs tracks root in MG Marg based Money Exchange Shop

17 Nov, Gangtok : In one hand the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is doing all levels best to curb terror funding, black money hoarding by demonitisation and in other hand such illegal work seems unending.

Yesterday, two ladies were nabbed at India-China border in Nathula with 40 thousands Chinese Currency which is estimated nearly Rs 4 lakh INR.

The customs official following the apprehension of two ladies found link associted with a money exchanging office running inside Patanjali Store at MG Marg owned by Raj Kumar Agarwal.

Custom team in association with Sadar Police Gangtok today evening carried an intensive long hours investigation where Agarwal was questioned, his Bank AC was investigated as well as his Ariithang based house and Patanjali Store at MG Marg was raided. Later Agarwal was detained.

It was found the said shop was running Foreign Exchange (Money Exchange), that which was told by two ladies to customs after detention in Nathula.

It may be recalled that ever since Indo-China border trade route has opened lots of illegal trading, smuggling and transits were unfounded which includes smuggling of Gold Biscuits, Red Chandan woods etc.

Both ladies are said to be traders who were carrying Chinese cash towards Tibet Autonomous Region TAR, one hails from Burtuk in Gangtok and another from Rabong. They told they were sent by a businessman from MG Marg Gangtok.

Matter is still under investigation in which official did not elaborate much more