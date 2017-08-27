Prisoner commits suicide in jail toilet

27 Aug, Gangtok : A prisoner named Pem Tsh Lepcha (36) s/o Phurba Tsh Lepcha hailing from Timbrong under Yuksam Tashiding constituency West Sikkim who was sentenced a life imprisonment having convicted in murder case in 2008 committed suicide in a Rongyek Jail Toilet of which guardian received information on 26 Aug evening via Darap OP.

As per family part deceased was handicapped surviving with just one eye.

Today the deceased body was taken to STNM for postmortem after which its reported have been handed to family members. Today the procedure of handing body was attended by CJM , ADC and ASP Jail. Today itself CJM also visited the Rongyek Jail where deceased committed suicide. As per family they found he was friendly with inmates and found no any foul in his death. Mr ST Lepcha a relative of deceased told VOS that jail authority handed Rs 25,700 which deceased earned wage during his tenure in jail. However family mentions that jail autjority must be maintaining proper orderliness with inmates as well as be vigilant no matter same could repeat again.