Now in Sikkim – The Mini Militia Championship 2016
TERMS & CONDITIONS
SOLO:-
Duration of time for each death match will be 6.30 minutes.
It consists of 3 rounds i.e. winner will be decided by the total no. of kills as well as total no. of deaths.
Maximum no. of players involved in the game will be 7.
New Mini Militia Game will be installed in your phones.
No use of upgraded or hacked version of the game.
Maps will be decided by the majority of votes.
Game pads are not allowed in the game.
TEAM:-
Time duration will be 6.30 minutes.
It consists of 3 rounds i.e. winner will get 1 point in one round and the winner will be decided by the total no. of points achieved in 3 rounds.
Total no. of players in one team consists of 4 maximum.
New Mini Militia Game will be installed in your phones.
No use of upgraded or hacked version of the game.
Maps will be decided by the no. of majority of votes.
Game pads are not allowed in the game.
This Game Mini Militia Championship 2016 has been put forward as an opportunity for the game lovers to show their skills towards the game.
It is especially for the youth ones so they can be engaged somewhere in a good activity rather than misleading activities. So, we the committee have decided to bring up a change in the society in order to improve the time of their by giving them a platform to communicate so they might not be engaged in any drug issue or misleading activities.
Thank you all for joining & appreciating this game by giving your precious time to us.
May the best player win the Game!
Contact Nos for Registration
Amit Tamang
8436404480
Kunal Chettri
9647857945
Yougesh Rai
7807025174
Abishek Pradhan
8768921635
Nikhil Sunar
9564048777
Sudip Subba
7679190332
Dhanraj Agarwal
9749898737
I am really excited for this championship and I think I will be the winner
How to hack mini militia
Paras chetri u will not win…I will win
I want the chet
AARAV
good mini militia
Vincent
Anshrajput
Nice
What are your skill and level guys?
A kish
nene