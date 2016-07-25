Now in Sikkim – The Mini Militia Championship 2016

TERMS & CONDITIONS

SOLO:-

Duration of time for each death match will be 6.30 minutes.

It consists of 3 rounds i.e. winner will be decided by the total no. of kills as well as total no. of deaths.

Maximum no. of players involved in the game will be 7.

New Mini Militia Game will be installed in your phones.

No use of upgraded or hacked version of the game.

Maps will be decided by the majority of votes.

Game pads are not allowed in the game.

TEAM:-

Time duration will be 6.30 minutes.

It consists of 3 rounds i.e. winner will get 1 point in one round and the winner will be decided by the total no. of points achieved in 3 rounds.

Total no. of players in one team consists of 4 maximum.

New Mini Militia Game will be installed in your phones.

No use of upgraded or hacked version of the game.

Maps will be decided by the no. of majority of votes.

Game pads are not allowed in the game.

This Game Mini Militia Championship 2016 has been put forward as an opportunity for the game lovers to show their skills towards the game.

It is especially for the youth ones so they can be engaged somewhere in a good activity rather than misleading activities. So, we the committee have decided to bring up a change in the society in order to improve the time of their by giving them a platform to communicate so they might not be engaged in any drug issue or misleading activities.

Thank you all for joining & appreciating this game by giving your precious time to us.

May the best player win the Game!

Contact Nos for Registration

Amit Tamang

8436404480

Kunal Chettri

9647857945

Yougesh Rai

7807025174

Abishek Pradhan

8768921635

Nikhil Sunar

9564048777

Sudip Subba

7679190332

Dhanraj Agarwal

9749898737