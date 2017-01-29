North Bengal Medica Cancer Hospital creates a BIG milestone in Cancer Surgery

North

Bengal Medica Cancer Hospital Siliguri makes a yet another milestone in major cancer surgery at cost-effective price.

A renowned North Bengal Medica Cancer Hospital (NBMCH) Rangapani, Siliguri makes a triumphant success story viz medical boon for people of all walks of life.

The experienced medical team of NBMCH take a challange for the first time with full determination and spirit to give a new life to an ailing cancer ridden person of Sikkim.

The challange was complicated though the tendency to get it over and bring smile on ailing patient was the team’s ultimate goal.

The cancer surgery and micro vascular reconstruction started off in an inhouse NBMCH Oncology Center Operation Theater with all life supporting medical equipments, gadgets, applying latest & modern surgical techniques that which lasted for all most 11 hours.

Mission was to reconstruct the lower jaw (Mandible) and the lower lip by the Cancer Surgeons and Plastic Surgeons.

Using the modern “Microvascular Techniques”, the reconstruction was done for skin flap makeover and using leg bone (fibula).

The sweating mission accomplished with galore and the patient after recovery was discharged back home to Sikkim happily.

No doubt the life is important, brining a smile back to ailing patient with a new life after prolonged illness & suffering is even more important. That all was seen right here in this major achievement done by NBMCH.

Interesting thing is that the cost of entire surgery unto discharging patient happily took just a half compared to what other similar hospitals across major cities in metros pegs for.

Hats off to the entire medical team of North Bengal Medica Cancer Hospital, Rangapani for the great medica-socio-ability and world wish to see more such smiles in coming time all due to your pioneering humanly service , medical advancements and hospitality.