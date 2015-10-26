NCERT to organise JNNSMEE in November 2016

26 Oct, Gangtok : The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), New Delhi organises Jawaharlal Nehru National Science, Mathematics and Environment Exhibition (JNNSMEE) for Children every year for popularising science, mathematics and environmental education amongst children, teachers and public in general. This exhibition is a culmination of various exhibitions organised in the previous year by the States, UTs and other organisations at district, zonal, regional and finally at the state level. Selected entries from all States and Union Territories, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, Department of Atomic Energy Central Schools, Central Board of Secondary Education affiliated Public (independent) Schools and Demonstration Multipurpose Schools of Regional Institutes of Education participate in this national level exhibition. These would form the first phase of preparation for the JNNSMEE to be organised in November 2016.

The objectives of the exhibitions are:

• To provide a forum for children to pursue their natural curiosity, creativity, innovation and inventiveness;

• to make children feel that science and mathematics are all around us and we can gain knowledge as well as solve many problems by relating the learning process to the physical and social environment;

• To lay emphasis on the development of science and mathematics as a major instrument for achieving goals of self-reliance, socio-economic and socio-ecological development of the nation and the world;

• To analyse how science and mathematics have developed and are affected by many diverse individuals, cultures, societies and environment;

• To appreciate the role of science and mathematics in meeting the challenges of life such as climate change, opening new avenues in the areas of agriculture, fertiliser, food processing, biotechnology, green energy, disaster management, information and communication technology, astronomy, transport, games and sports etc.

• To create awareness about environmental issues and concerns and inspire children to devise innovative ideas towards their prevention and mitigation.

Science and Mathematics act as powerful tools for investigating and understanding the world. They also play a crucial role in solving problems confronting the society and act as a major instruments for achieving goals of self-reliance, socioeconomic and inclusive development. To recognise and encourage these powerful tools so that the problems confronting the society can be overcome through science and mathematics led solutions for Inclusive Development, the theme for the State Level Science,Mathematics and Environment Exhibition (SLSMEE) for Children – 2015-16 has been chosen as Science and Mathematics for InclusiveDevelopment. Growth with equity has been the focus of Indian Economic Policy since 1960s. Though significant outcomes have been achieved in various areas such as poverty reduction, health and education, more needs to be done. A large section of the population still remains out of the path of development. The ‘Makein India’, Smart City, Beti Bachao BetiPadhao, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana,Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana, Digital Indiaare some of the recent initiatives takenby the government of India to achieveinclusive development of the country.The theme and sub-themes identified forSLSMEE-2015-16 are directly or indirectlyfocusing on the above mentionedinitiatives of the government. In this context, it is envisaged that children and teachers would try to analyse all aspects of the role of science and mathematics for inclusive growth and development. This will enable students and teachers to generate scientific and mathematical ideas and prepare models/exhibits foraddressing various problems. Children and teachers should identify where and how new processes, researches and developments in science, mathematics and technology can bring equitable and inclusive development of society.

The theme for SLSMEE-2015-16 and JNNSMEE-2016, Science and Mathematics for Inclusive Development aims to cover sub-themes such as-

1. Health, Nutrition and Cleanliness;

2. Resource Management;

3. Industry;

4. Agriculture and Food Safety;

5. Disaster Management;

6. Mathematics for a Quality Life

State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) Human Resource Development Department(HRDD) government of Sikkim in collaboration with Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA), Government of Sikkim &National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), New Delhi is going to organise the State Level Science,Mathematics and Environment Exhibition (SLSMEE) for Children – 2015-16 at Science Centre, Marchak, Ranipool, East Sikkim from 29TH – 31st OCTOBER 2015.

A total of sixty (60) schools twenty (20) from East Sikkim, fifteen (15) each from South and West Sikkim and ten (10) from North Sikkim have been invited to participate this year.