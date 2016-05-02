Nathula Trade 2016 begins
02 May, Gangtok (IPR) : Nathula Border Trade for the year 2016 resumed today, marking the 11th year of Border Trade through Nathula pass.
The opening ceremony was attended by Mr. S. K.Pradhan, Director cum Special Secretary of Commerce &Industries Department, the Joint Secretary Mr. Pempo T Palzor, and Mr. B. Pradhan, Deputy Director, along with other officers and staff of the department.
Representatives from all the concerned Central and State agencies associated with Nathula Border Trade were also present for the occasion.
Despite inclement weather condition the officials of Central agencies, State Government officials and traders reached Nathula and the Director Commerce &Industries Department Mr. S.K Pradhan declared the trade open for the year 2016 in the presence of the officials from both China and India.
After declaration the Director also interacted with the traders from across the border.
The department of Commerce and Industries expects that the trade will be carried out smoothly and peacefully throughout the trading period.
There were 40 traders from the Indian side and 25 from across the border present on the opening day.
As per the list there are 10 import items and 36 export items.
Alaomzaam-inforaatikn found, problem solved, thanks!
This is a beautiful tribute to your beloved Jasper. I hope you can take some comfort in knowing that those last 20 months were likely the best months of his life; he knew he was loved, cherished and cared for. It is a special thing and a special person who can take these “oldies” in and love them, knowing the time together may be short. Bless you for loving him and caring for him during his battle. There is no easy way to say goodbye but I am certain that he was at peace when he died. Run free, little Jasper!
very nice pics. I really should have taken some last night, but alas I was busy drinking and taking bad pictures of a volleyball game.
Dag Karin,Wat een heerlijke blog heb je!! Sinds kort ben ik weer aan het haken geslagen na het lang niet te hebben gedaan en ben er weer helemaal verslingerd aan geraakt. Op jouw blog vergaap ik me aan alle leuke dingen, geweldig!!Ik doe graag mee aan de give-away.Ik hoop dat je nog lang doorgaat zodat wij er nog lang van kunnen genieten!Hartelijke groet, Emmy
Heute sind die Leute doch durch die scheiss Banken verblendet und leben wie die Sklaven,nichtmal Politiker haben die Macht,wir leben in der Diktatur der Banker,verflucht!Ein Wunder,dass wir noch nicht den 3.Weltkrieg haben.ï»¿
urgently. —->”Throw it out the window.” One. Two. Three. Four.<—— “Give her to me,” a low voice chimed from the doorway. Edward and I snarled at the same time. One. Two. Three. Four. “I’ve got it under control,” Rosalie promised. “Give me the baby, Edward. Til take care of her until Bella …”