Nathula Trade 2016 begins

02 May, Gangtok (IPR) : Nathula Border Trade for the year 2016 resumed today, marking the 11th year of Border Trade through Nathula pass.

The opening ceremony was attended by Mr. S. K.Pradhan, Director cum Special Secretary of Commerce &Industries Department, the Joint Secretary Mr. Pempo T Palzor, and Mr. B. Pradhan, Deputy Director, along with other officers and staff of the department.

Representatives from all the concerned Central and State agencies associated with Nathula Border Trade were also present for the occasion.

Despite inclement weather condition the officials of Central agencies, State Government officials and traders reached Nathula and the Director Commerce &Industries Department Mr. S.K Pradhan declared the trade open for the year 2016 in the presence of the officials from both China and India.

After declaration the Director also interacted with the traders from across the border.

The department of Commerce and Industries expects that the trade will be carried out smoothly and peacefully throughout the trading period.

There were 40 traders from the Indian side and 25 from across the border present on the opening day.

As per the list there are 10 import items and 36 export items.