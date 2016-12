14 Nov, Gangtok : As per communique received from Commerce & Industries Department, Government of Sikkim, the Indo-China Border Trade through Nathula is scheduled to close on 30th November 2016 as per the Office Memorandum No- 4/12/2003 – Infra (II) dated 30/3/2007. The approval of the State Government has been obtained to close the trade on 30/11/2016.

Related