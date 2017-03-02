Let all the daughters be like Manju
This inspirational story is all about Daughter of Sikkim Manju Sharma (Parajuli) , the Account Manager working in reputed media house CNN News 18 who have made Sikkim proud.
This is how this girl’s business card reads today. Manju Sharma Parajuli is an young, self-driven media-marketing person based in Delhi.
She was born in the small town of Lingee, Suntaly in the south of the very picturesque state of Sikkim. Did her schooling from Lingee Govt Secondary School till the 10th standard and from Ravangla VCGL till the 12th.
Being the eldest child in her family and triggered by her father’s unfortunately early death, she decided to put on hold her graduation and put on snooze her dreams of an even higher education, and go on with the burning urge to make it in the corporate world and support her loved ones.
Her opted AHA Kolkata for a course on Aviation and Hospitality and going with the flow was the promising chance of Fashion Merchandising at Dubai for almost 2 years before moving on to Delhi in pursuit of completing her education and establishing a baby step toward the world of Media and Marketing.
She managed to secure marketing jobs at LetsBuy and Shopclues before moving on to Media Marketing (TV Channels).
Next was a part-time course in Mass Communication along with a job at the well established E TV, Delhi office and the progression was for better opportunities at TV 5 and AAJ TAK (India Today Group).
Now she works with the very prestigious CNN News 18 group, Delhi office, as an Account Manager.
“Yes in the 9 years of this very interesting journey, I have faced many challenges.Late nights without home food,months with shoe-string budgets and there’s also the general judgments about a North Eastern. I still have so much to achieve. But, all I want to say is if you have a positive attitude towards your life you will achieve your goals.” – she says with a smile.
“My message to all who can relate to me is that you must not run after money, you must strive to be independent, success will follow in whatever measure it does.” – is her thoughtful message
Well done Manju.
I also had similar stories of my life. I lost my mother at the age of 6 years and my father also left us when I was 11 years.
Studied at Government School at Central Pendam and Gangtok College.
Clear civil service in first attempt and did Post Graduation from Night College at Gaziabad UP while in service at New Delhi.
I am highly inspired with your effort and percevevance.
I want to see you on the top in the days to come.
Regards.
Wow…keep it up my childhood friend.Your story is inspiring to all of us way to go dear!proud of you!congrats to you and your mom’s your strength..
Go ahead sister.
She was my class mate in LSS. I am Happy by her achievement. She is a true Inspiration for youngsters.
A huge congratulation & Good luck, Manju. Keep rocking.
Wow! I too am very happy for her success .Hope she will touch the zenith of her dreams. As a friend I would always support , encourage and love her . Best wishes. .dear friend.
congratulations
She is my sister, when I was in Delhi I’d seen her hard, dedication towards job and sincerity,I believe you will achieve lot more than this in coming years,, all the very best my dear siso
I know Manju from long back when she came Gangtok for coaching during +2 Board Exam and we interacted each other.She is one my good friend and lets say something about Manju……
She is really a hardworking from her school days and by heart she is very open and loving nature.
She is care relation and value the importance of people
Congratulation Manju…..
Wishing u bright future ahead
Congratulations. Your success story will definitely inspire the downtrodden youths of the vicinity. Keep going ahead.
Wow really,, I am inspired from your story and challenge you had face to Achieve your dream… but most of us are Afraid to face challenge ,, thanks for sharing your story among us… “all I want to say is if you have a positive attitude towards your life you will achieve your goals.” – she says with a smile.
Thank you sister I don’t know about other ,,,but I am really inspired..