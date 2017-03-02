Let all the daughters be like Manju

This inspirational story is all about Daughter of Sikkim Manju Sharma (Parajuli) , the Account Manager working in reputed media house CNN News 18 who have made Sikkim proud.

This is how this girl’s business card reads today. Manju Sharma Parajuli is an young, self-driven media-marketing person based in Delhi.

She was born in the small town of Lingee, Suntaly in the south of the very picturesque state of Sikkim. Did her schooling from Lingee Govt Secondary School till the 10th standard and from Ravangla VCGL till the 12th.

Being the eldest child in her family and triggered by her father’s unfortunately early death, she decided to put on hold her graduation and put on snooze her dreams of an even higher education, and go on with the burning urge to make it in the corporate world and support her loved ones.

Her opted AHA Kolkata for a course on Aviation and Hospitality and going with the flow was the promising chance of Fashion Merchandising at Dubai for almost 2 years before moving on to Delhi in pursuit of completing her education and establishing a baby step toward the world of Media and Marketing.

She managed to secure marketing jobs at LetsBuy and Shopclues before moving on to Media Marketing (TV Channels).

Next was a part-time course in Mass Communication along with a job at the well established E TV, Delhi office and the progression was for better opportunities at TV 5 and AAJ TAK (India Today Group).

Now she works with the very prestigious CNN News 18 group, Delhi office, as an Account Manager.

“Yes in the 9 years of this very interesting journey, I have faced many challenges.Late nights without home food,months with shoe-string budgets and there’s also the general judgments about a North Eastern. I still have so much to achieve. But, all I want to say is if you have a positive attitude towards your life you will achieve your goals.” – she says with a smile.

“My message to all who can relate to me is that you must not run after money, you must strive to be independent, success will follow in whatever measure it does.” – is her thoughtful message