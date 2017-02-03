Kidnapped Sikkim minor girls rescued from Noida UP

03 Feb, Rangpo : In a big development the kidnapped minor girls age about 14 and 15 years have been rescued from 28 Tigri, Gautam Budh Nagar Surajpur Noida UP on 02 Feb by Surojpur police in close coordination with Rangpo police team, AHP CID Gangtok and NGOs from Delhi.

The victim hails from Bhagey Khola Rangpo, East Sikkim.

As per report, the two minor girls were taken to Ghaziabad by one muslim lady Nagma Khatoon. The alleged lady is a house maker and had been living with her husband and three siblings in a rented house at Bageykhola since last two years.

Her husband is a tailor by profession who have a shop at the same locality is understood.

Taking hue advantage of being neighbors and minors girls are from same locality, the alleged lady Nagma Khatoon influenced the minor victims and taken away from lawful guardianship on pretext to give them handsome livelihood at Delhi.

It’s learnt that the family member of duo were not aware in this regard, so they immediately lodged FIR at Rangpo Police Station.

Soon after the lodging of FIR, the phone no of the alleged lady and her paramour from Delhi were kept under surveillance leading to track the location and movements through CDR and tower locations and finally special team arrested the culprit.

So far investigation reveals that the alleged lady had first taken the victims to Ghaziabad where the accomplice named as Shabir Alan of Gautam Budh Nagar Noida, had come to receive them.

After which, they took the victims to Tigri and locked them in one room owned by person named Sonu. It is further surfaced that they were planning to arrange marriage of one of the victim girl with one old man learnt to be Ex – Serviceman from same locality.

The special team of Sikkim Police led by Investigating Officer SI Sovit Chettri who is at Surajpur coordinating to get the victims and bring arrested accused persons back to Sikkim

The special task force comprise of PI Yankila Bhutia, AHT, SHO Surajpur PS Mr. Anuj, NGO from Delhi and SI Man Singh of Delhi Police who extending their sincere and relentless support to accomplish the task unto arrest as well as rescue of innocent minor girls of Sikkim.