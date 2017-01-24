Kid succumbed to injury in Mela after a fall

24 Jan, Rangpo : A tragic struck Himalayan State Sikkim 1 year after Kalimpong , in Kalimpong last year only an accident due to breach in safety caused several innocents injured due to mechanical failure of Rotey Ping (Merry Go Round) in Fun Fair (Mela).

Likewise now in Rangpo on Monday evening, a father and kid fell from Rotey Ping in a Mela where kid was severely injured and father sustained major injuries.

The kid according to eye witness hurled down from Rotey Ping due to which his head banged on the bars and beams.

Despite all efforts , he couldn’t be saved and collapsed on way to CRH Gangtok.

People have started raising fingers on Mela organizing body after the disturbing accident, the safety and precuations were flouted as such accident took place they alleges, accident could had been avoid!