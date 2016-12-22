Jorethang Maghey Mela 2017 – 4th Meeting

22 Dec, Namchi (IPR) : The fourth meeting of Jorethang Maghey Mela 2017 was held at Green Park, Jorethang today.

DC(South) Mr. Raj Yadav chaired the meeting presided by President of the Maghey Mela Celebration Committee 2017 Mr. Tenzing D.Denzongpa and SP(South) Tenzing Lhoden. The meeting was also attended by the Fund Raising Committee, NJMC members, Government Officials, Line Departments and Youth of Jorethang sub-division.

SDM Jorethang who is also the President of the Maghey Mela celebration committee welcomed the gathering at the onset of the meeting. He underlined the agenda of the meeting which he stated was to discuss the fund raising programme for the purpose of the upcoming Jorethang Maghey Mela. The President gave an account of the current status of the upcoming mela preparations and addressed the primary areas of concerns such as the allocation of sites for commercial establishments, expenditure and applications for affirming charge of various commercials spaces . Further, he also spelled out the roles and responsibilities of the line departments and called for effecive management for the smooth conduct of Jorthang Maghey Mela 2017.

DC South Mr.Raj Yadav also addressed the meeting wherein he announced that the last day of submission of application forms for ownership and charge of different commercial stalls will be 25th December. In addition, he also stated that the allotment of commercial spaces such as Tambola, Meena Mela and retail shops will be held on 28th December 2016.

DC(South) also urged the newly constituted ten member Fund Raising committee comprising of representative of each department to carry out the fund raising work proficiently and on a timely manner. He also suggested the committee members to declare the list of amount raised on the Maghey Mela FB page in order to maintain accountability and coherent record keeping.

The meeting also saw a brief interaction between the members of Maghey Mela Celebration committee and the stakeholders present.

