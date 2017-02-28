It’s no more Namgyal Dynasty , we will uproot old laws : KB Rai

27 Feb, Jorethang : Most awaited moment in Sikkim Political arena finally comes to conclusion today at Jorethang, in South Sikkim when a yet another political party announced by KB Rai with name “Sikkim Republican Party” took a birth amidst huge gatherings of people and supporters. KB Rai and team who had been active since last many years under apolitical diaspora finally announced formation of SRP political party with a very different agendas.

Unmounting his strong address to massive gathering at Jorethang playground spilled a fiery attack on Sikkim Democratic Front SDF President cum CM Pawan Chamling calling him ‘fraud’ and ‘actor’ who has no any idea what’s democracy all about, he is playing with sentiments of majority communities of Sikkim for his incumbent political mileage. Chamling has deprived rights of majority communities tactfully using his autonomity and misusing machineries to all levels for his own goodwill. He has just one ambition, to retain in power as CM and continue to be in good book by hook or crooks supressing fundamental rights in democracy.

KB Rai during the address made a slew of attack after attack on Chamling over various issues including the Hydel Projects. Rai didn’t spare calling policy of ruling SDF government as ‘coupon’ politics.

Half a century has passed , still Namgyal Dynasty Laws are followed which are totally discriminatory and unjust. Sikkim is no longer a Kingdom, it is one of the state of India and Namgyal Dynasty Old Laws don’t go along with democratic principle of constitution of India. The old laws needs to be thrown away as such everyone’s are justified equally , then only real democracy will come in Sikkim. Once our government will come the first and foremost thing we will do is scrapping old laws completely that which has been creating hindrance and inequality for the majority communities.

The seat reservation system is plagued with non-uniformity based on old law, 18% of BL (Bhutia Lepcha) community population shares 12 seats but 15% LT (Limboo Tamang) community are left with 5 seats only , and so on. Where is the uniformity here? Is seat reservation being done appropriately and constitutionally on the basis of population?, Rai strongly objected!

Monogamy Revenue Order No.1 which is integral part of old law of Namgyal Dynasty will also be scrapped that curtails buying and selling land equally by all communities. We will ensure removing Bhutia names of lakes, mountains which is unfair and it demonstrates the Sikkim’s nature only belongs to one particular community, and second to none. All have equal rights in democracy, same apply for the nature which doesn’t belong to certain section or community , all have equal right to worship with earnest faith and dignity in democracy.