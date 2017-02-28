It’s no more Namgyal Dynasty , we will uproot old laws : KB Rai
27 Feb, Jorethang : Most awaited moment in Sikkim Political arena finally comes to conclusion today at Jorethang, in South Sikkim when a yet another political party announced by KB Rai with name “Sikkim Republican Party” took a birth amidst huge gatherings of people and supporters. KB Rai and team who had been active since last many years under apolitical diaspora finally announced formation of SRP political party with a very different agendas.
Unmounting his strong address to massive gathering at Jorethang playground spilled a fiery attack on Sikkim Democratic Front SDF President cum CM Pawan Chamling calling him ‘fraud’ and ‘actor’ who has no any idea what’s democracy all about, he is playing with sentiments of majority communities of Sikkim for his incumbent political mileage. Chamling has deprived rights of majority communities tactfully using his autonomity and misusing machineries to all levels for his own goodwill. He has just one ambition, to retain in power as CM and continue to be in good book by hook or crooks supressing fundamental rights in democracy.
KB Rai during the address made a slew of attack after attack on Chamling over various issues including the Hydel Projects. Rai didn’t spare calling policy of ruling SDF government as ‘coupon’ politics.
Half a century has passed , still Namgyal Dynasty Laws are followed which are totally discriminatory and unjust. Sikkim is no longer a Kingdom, it is one of the state of India and Namgyal Dynasty Old Laws don’t go along with democratic principle of constitution of India. The old laws needs to be thrown away as such everyone’s are justified equally , then only real democracy will come in Sikkim. Once our government will come the first and foremost thing we will do is scrapping old laws completely that which has been creating hindrance and inequality for the majority communities.
The seat reservation system is plagued with non-uniformity based on old law, 18% of BL (Bhutia Lepcha) community population shares 12 seats but 15% LT (Limboo Tamang) community are left with 5 seats only , and so on. Where is the uniformity here? Is seat reservation being done appropriately and constitutionally on the basis of population?, Rai strongly objected!
Monogamy Revenue Order No.1 which is integral part of old law of Namgyal Dynasty will also be scrapped that curtails buying and selling land equally by all communities. We will ensure removing Bhutia names of lakes, mountains which is unfair and it demonstrates the Sikkim’s nature only belongs to one particular community, and second to none. All have equal rights in democracy, same apply for the nature which doesn’t belong to certain section or community , all have equal right to worship with earnest faith and dignity in democracy.
Such is the plight of our state now. Everyone wants to be the leader. You should first understand what it is, that the people need. Not what you need. Politics is not about caste and race and religion. Its about working for the people. We need change…Agreed! But if this is the kind of leaders we’re looking at. I’d rather stay home than waste my vote.
Good Work! Keep it up! Your speech had been the silent echoes in the hearts of people since long time. Now I believe it has found a voice.
1. Why are the majority in sikkim not allowed to purchase BL land?
2. How Tibetans get SSC and Nepalese got left out?
3. How come the vote share representation on State Assembly is biased towards one community?
4. How come most of the top ranks in State Government Departments are Bhutias alone?
We don’t need drama we need progress, employment, awakening. This party needs serious work for own development left alone the development of state, enough of this. Politics is dead and we the people of Sikkim have to be more intellectually advance and vote for development. Need fresh people with progressive ideas, a new party for real hope and betterment for all.
Kb rai is another fraud..so lets not waste our time inhim
This ignorant fool is unaware of the fact that his survival is based on the Old Laws of the erstwhile Kingdom of Sikkim. I challenge him withstand the might and the vastness of the Indian Union without the Sikkimese identity.
Outside Sikkim this nincompoop is a just another Gorkha (darwan). The privileges endowed to Sikkim as articulated in the Article 371 f of the Constitution of India is protecting us all. We need not look far, take a glimpse at Darjeeling, Kalimpong etc, do you think we stand an iota a chance ….
kb rai you are a fucking fool…we need development and peace in sikkim not strikes and racism..this is not darjelling or kalimpong where people fight without any reason..
😬
Good job
Fuck off
Married daughters of sikkim to nonlocal who are a permanent resident of sikkim since birth must get her equal rights as men enjoys. Daughters married to a non locals are not asking domicile for our husband neither interested in that but we want govt. to recognise our identity. We want our rights back.
This party seems to be influenced so much by America ….republican…lol,….are you trying to create communal disharmony in Sikkim…do you want to rename tsomgo lake as Sushma Subba lake or something Rai lake ..go back to Nepal 🇳🇵 K.b Rai and search your identity there somewhere is in limbuwan or khambuwan…..
MR KB RAI YOU ARE 100% RIGHT. I AGREE WITH YOUR STATEMENT.
Tnk to Mr kb rai for revolution of sikkimes people n to revival of Sikkim govt n we full pledge support To Birth of newleader of Sikkim
Tnk to Mr kb rai for revolution of sikkimes people n to revival of Sikkim govt n we full pledge support To Birth of newleader of Sikkithe Saturdaysm
we need good leader like p s goly
We want politics of development not division. Pl spare sikkim .
k b rai and chimling chief minister fucker politicine
coming election 2019 chimling lose
we are support only p s goly