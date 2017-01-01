ITBP Asst Sub inspector kills himself with service revolver

Deepak Gurung

01 Jan, Rangpo : In a shocking incident reported on starting of New Year , Indo Tibetain Border Police ITBP Jawan is suspected to have killed himself with his service revolver in Rajbhawan located at Rangpo East Sikkim.

The deceased is Asst Sub Inspector Narendra Singh (50) hailing from Uttrakhand. According to source he was commander of the Unit deployed at Rajbhawan, an incident took place inside his Rajbhawan room today morning around 7 AM.

The body has been taken to Manipal Hospital at Gangtok for postmortem. Sources say that ITBP officials have visited the place at Rangpo and accompained to hospital. It’s suspected that ASI committed suicide.

Rangpo Police have started investigation is further reported.

Further report Awaited…