Inspiring : Sikkim’s Determined Cardiologist Dr. Durga Prasad Rai

In

a yet another successive success row, the renowned Sikkim’s Cardiologist Dr Durga Prasad Rai gets another feather in State’s Hallmark Crown.

Dr. Rai is achieved member of the International Associate Fellow of European Society of Cardiology.

Presently he is serving as Consultant Interventional Cardiologist & Head of Department, Central Referral Hospital, Gangtok September, 2015.

Brief biography of Dr Durga Prasad Rai

1)Specialities

Interventional Cardiology

Cardiac Critical Care

Cardiology

Procedures

Cardiac Ablation

Cardiac Procedures

Cardiac Rehabilitation

Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy (CRT)

Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation

Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test

Catheter Angiography

He is also proficient in

Central Line Insertion

Central Venous Line Insertion

Chest Tube Insertion

Defibrillator Implantation

Pacemaker Implantation, Permanent

Pacemaker Implantation, Temporary

Pediatric Transesophageal Echocardiography (TEE)

2) He is an expertise in

Critical Care Cardiology

Acute Myocardial Infarction ( HEART ATTACK)

Emergency Mechanical revascularisation (Primary PCI)

Ventricular Arrhythmia

Pacemaker Implantation

Cardiac Re-synchronization Therapy (CRT)

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator

CRT-D

Acute Limb Ischemia and Revarcularisation

Peripheral Angiography and Angioplasty

Carotid Angiography

Digital Subtraction Angiography of Brain

3) Education

Dr Rai completed M.B.B.S 2006 from famous King George’s Medical University, Lucknow, India

He accomplished his M.D. (Internal medicine), 2010 from same college King George’s Medical University, Lucknow, India

He also served a residential doctor cum specialist of Cardiology in 2012, North Eastern Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences, Shillong, Shillong, India

He

accomplished D.M. Cardiology, 2015, The West Bengal university of Health University, Kolkata, Kolkata, India.

Under his leadership a first Pediatric Cardiac Interventions was held at Department of Cardiology, CRH Tadong.

His performed a Cardio operation in 3 months old baby with complicated Congenital Heart disease.

Successively with 2nd case of 1 year old and 3rd case of 6 years old.

The operation was assisted by Dr. Vikas Kohli, Pediatric Cardiologist ,Dr. Meyong, Anaesthetics and CRH Cardiology team.