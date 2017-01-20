Inspiring : Sikkim’s Determined Cardiologist Dr. Durga Prasad Rai
In
a yet another successive success row, the renowned Sikkim’s Cardiologist Dr Durga Prasad Rai gets another feather in State’s Hallmark Crown.
Dr. Rai is achieved member of the International Associate Fellow of European Society of Cardiology.
Presently he is serving as Consultant Interventional Cardiologist & Head of Department, Central Referral Hospital, Gangtok September, 2015.
Brief biography of Dr Durga Prasad Rai
1)Specialities
Interventional Cardiology
Cardiac Critical Care
Cardiology
Procedures
Cardiac Ablation
Cardiac Procedures
Cardiac Rehabilitation
Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy (CRT)
Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Catheter Angiography
He is also proficient in
Central Line Insertion
Central Venous Line Insertion
Chest Tube Insertion
Defibrillator Implantation
Pacemaker Implantation, Permanent
Pacemaker Implantation, Temporary
Pediatric Transesophageal Echocardiography (TEE)
2) He is an expertise in
Critical Care Cardiology
Acute Myocardial Infarction ( HEART ATTACK)
Emergency Mechanical revascularisation (Primary PCI)
Ventricular Arrhythmia
Pacemaker Implantation
Cardiac Re-synchronization Therapy (CRT)
Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator
CRT-D
Acute Limb Ischemia and Revarcularisation
Peripheral Angiography and Angioplasty
Carotid Angiography
Digital Subtraction Angiography of Brain
3) Education
Dr Rai completed M.B.B.S 2006 from famous King George’s Medical University, Lucknow, India
He accomplished his M.D. (Internal medicine), 2010 from same college King George’s Medical University, Lucknow, India
He also served a residential doctor cum specialist of Cardiology in 2012, North Eastern Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences, Shillong, Shillong, India
He
accomplished D.M. Cardiology, 2015, The West Bengal university of Health University, Kolkata, Kolkata, India.
Under his leadership a first Pediatric Cardiac Interventions was held at Department of Cardiology, CRH Tadong.
His performed a Cardio operation in 3 months old baby with complicated Congenital Heart disease.
Successively with 2nd case of 1 year old and 3rd case of 6 years old.
The operation was assisted by Dr. Vikas Kohli, Pediatric Cardiologist ,Dr. Meyong, Anaesthetics and CRH Cardiology team.
Well done Dr Durga Prasad Rai
Congratulations . Be a part of poor families too. No more moneys you are the gifted Thanks
Sikkim salutes you Sir. Serving in Sikkim itself is a great contribution. May Guru Rinpoche bless you with a long lucky life.
we are very much proud to have Dr like you sir in our small state thank-you for your great contribution for all of us.
He a an Asset to the State. He made us proud.
He is simple and kind hearted person.
He made the SMIMS on the helm of its affairs. Our patient and the students are enormously benefited.
धेरै धेरै शुभकामना ब्यक्त गर्दछु।
Congratulations sir for your great achievement…you deserve it and hope that you will achieve more milestones and work for the people of Sikkim with your polite decent and down to earth personality which I have known you..
Thank you The Voice of Sikkim for selfless services to the people of Sikkim.
Great platform for public awareness.
Keep doing great work.
Congratulations Dr Durga Prasad Rai..You are a hope to the millions.May you keep shining..
A great achievement by our sikkim doctor..
Congrats!!
sikkim proud ,u r great congratulation.
You are for the people of Sikkim.
Great achievement . Congratulation.
You are the gift of God for sikkim