Inspiring : Sikkim’s Determined Cardiologist Dr. Durga Prasad Rai

11 comments

a yet another successive success row, the renowned Sikkim’s Cardiologist Dr Durga Prasad Rai gets another feather in State’s Hallmark Crown.
Dr. Rai is achieved member of the International Associate Fellow of European Society of Cardiology.
Presently he is serving as Consultant Interventional Cardiologist & Head of Department, Central Referral Hospital, Gangtok September, 2015.

Brief biography of Dr Durga Prasad Rai
1)Specialities
Interventional Cardiology
Cardiac Critical Care

Cardiology
Procedures
Cardiac Ablation
Cardiac Procedures
Cardiac Rehabilitation
Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy (CRT)
Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Catheter Angiography

He is also proficient in
Central Line Insertion
Central Venous Line Insertion
Chest Tube Insertion
Defibrillator Implantation
Pacemaker Implantation, Permanent
Pacemaker Implantation, Temporary
Pediatric Transesophageal Echocardiography (TEE)

2) He is an expertise in

Critical Care Cardiology
Acute Myocardial Infarction ( HEART ATTACK)
Emergency Mechanical revascularisation (Primary PCI)
Ventricular Arrhythmia
Pacemaker Implantation
Cardiac Re-synchronization Therapy (CRT)
Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator
CRT-D
Acute Limb Ischemia and Revarcularisation
Peripheral Angiography and Angioplasty
Carotid Angiography
Digital Subtraction Angiography of Brain

3) Education

Dr Rai completed M.B.B.S 2006 from famous King George’s Medical University, Lucknow, India

He accomplished his M.D. (Internal medicine), 2010 from same college King George’s Medical University, Lucknow, India

He also served a residential doctor cum specialist of Cardiology in 2012, North Eastern Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences, Shillong, Shillong, India

Dr Durga Prasad Rai in OT

accomplished D.M. Cardiology, 2015, The West Bengal university of Health University, Kolkata, Kolkata, India.
Under his leadership a first Pediatric Cardiac Interventions was held at Department of Cardiology, CRH Tadong.

His performed a Cardio operation in 3 months old baby with complicated Congenital Heart disease.
Successively with 2nd case of 1 year old and 3rd case of 6 years old.
The operation was assisted by Dr. Vikas Kohli, Pediatric Cardiologist ,Dr. Meyong, Anaesthetics and CRH Cardiology team.

  • savitri bhutia
    January 20, 2017 6:37 am

    Well done Dr Durga Prasad Rai
    Congratulations . Be a part of poor families too. No more moneys you are the gifted Thanks

  • Tseten tashi bhutia
    January 20, 2017 7:08 am

    Sikkim salutes you Sir. Serving in Sikkim itself is a great contribution. May Guru Rinpoche bless you with a long lucky life.

  • Anonymous
    January 20, 2017 7:34 am

    we are very much proud to have Dr like you sir in our small state thank-you for your great contribution for all of us.

  • Shanker Deo Dhakal
    January 20, 2017 10:16 am

    He a an Asset to the State. He made us proud.
    He is simple and kind hearted person.
    He made the SMIMS on the helm of its affairs. Our patient and the students are enormously benefited.
    धेरै धेरै शुभकामना ब्यक्त गर्दछु।

  • Suresh rai
    January 20, 2017 10:53 am

    Congratulations sir for your great achievement…you deserve it and hope that you will achieve more milestones and work for the people of Sikkim with your polite decent and down to earth personality which I have known you..

  • Dr. Durga Prasad Rai, MD.DM.
    January 20, 2017 1:11 pm

    Thank you The Voice of Sikkim for selfless services to the people of Sikkim.
    Great platform for public awareness.
    Keep doing great work.

  • Rumit Lepcha
    January 20, 2017 3:15 pm

    Congratulations Dr Durga Prasad Rai..You are a hope to the millions.May you keep shining..

  • DEEPAK SHARMA
    January 20, 2017 6:26 pm

    A great achievement by our sikkim doctor..
    Congrats!!

  • k.b rizal
    January 22, 2017 8:14 am

    sikkim proud ,u r great congratulation.

  • Dr. Tsheten Namgyal
    January 24, 2017 4:30 pm

    You are for the people of Sikkim.
    Great achievement . Congratulation.

  • mike
    January 25, 2017 3:08 pm

    You are the gift of God for sikkim

